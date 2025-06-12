Flight to Sully: 5 top movies on plane crashes
Plane crash movies blend adrenaline-pumping action with emotional depth, often inspired by true events. Here are 5 gripping films that capture survival, chaos, and human resilience mid-air
Sully
Directed by Clint Eastwood, Sully tells the true story of Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who safely landed a disabled US Airways flight on the Hudson River. Tom Hanks shines in the lead role.
Cast Away (2000)
Tom Hanks stars as a FedEx executive who survives a plane crash and ends up stranded on a deserted island. The film explores loneliness, endurance, and the human will to survive and return home.
The Grey (2011)
After a plane crash in Alaska, Liam Neeson leads oil workers battling both nature and wolves. The Grey blends survival thriller with existential reflection on life, fear, and purpose.
Alive (1993)
Based on the true story of a 1972 Uruguayan rugby team's crash in the Andes, Alive explores the harrowing choices survivors made to endure extreme cold, hunger, and isolation for 72 days.
Flight (2012)
Denzel Washington stars as a troubled pilot who crash-lands a malfunctioning plane and becomes a hero—until his personal demons threaten to unravel everything. A gripping mix of drama and suspense.