Chelsea Green faced Blake Monroe in singles action after their hostile backstage segment the previous week. The former WWE Women's Champion picked up the win, but the result isn't the story. Tiffany Stratton got involved during the match, and Paige came out afterwards to save Green from a two-on-one assault.

The women's title picture on SmackDown is suddenly crowded, with Paige potentially a future contender for Stratton. A tag match seems inevitable for now, though a multi-woman title match could also be on the cards.