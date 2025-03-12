Falguni Pathak Birthday: Know net worth, assets, song fee of this singer

Read Full Gallery

Falguni Pathak has turned 56. Born in 1969 into a Gujarati family, she had a passion for singing since childhood. She started singing at just 9 years old. Her first music album, released in 1998, was a smash hit

Falguni Pathak gradually continued her singing journey. In 1998, her first album 'Yaad Piya Ki...' was released

In 1999, Falguni Pathak's second album 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai...' came, which was a blockbuster and skyrocketed her career

Falguni Pathak kept getting continuous offers for film songs, but she rejected them all. From 1998 to 2002, Falguni Pathak's songs remained on people's tongues

Talking about Falguni Pathak's assets, she owns property worth about 130 crores. Talking about Falguni Pathak's personal life, she has remained unmarried. Falguni Pathak, born in a Gujarati family, is the youngest of four sisters

