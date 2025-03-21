user
Empuraan Advance Booking: Mohanlal starrer action thriller shatter records; Check

Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer, is set for a grand release on March 27, 2025. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features Mohanlal in a pivotal role and marks a milestone as the first Malayalam film to release in IMAX. With record-breaking advance bookings, excitement is at its peak

article_image1
The much-awaited Malayalam action thriller Empuraan has officially opened advance bookings across India, generating immense excitement among cinephiles. The makers announced this development through social media, encouraging fans to secure their tickets for the grand theatrical release on March 27, 2025. Industry experts predict a record-breaking opening for the film, which serves as the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.

article_image2

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, Empuraan is the second part of a planned trilogy. Its predecessor, Lucifer, was a major success, laying the foundation for an even grander storyline. The film is jointly produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions, with the latter marking its entry into the Malayalam film industry. Additionally, Empuraan is set to become the first Malayalam movie to be released in IMAX, showcasing its large-scale production and technical excellence.


article_image3

Featuring an ensemble cast, Empuraan sees Mohanlal reprise his role as Khureshi Ab'raam, also known as Stephen Nedumpally. He is joined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, and international actors Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney. The Malayalam version of the trailer, which premiered at midnight on March 20 on YouTube, received an overwhelming response, amassing millions of views within hours. The teaser, which was initially released on January 26, had already heightened anticipation, and the full-length trailer further solidified the film's status as a must-watch.

article_image4

With the release date approaching, trade analysts expect Empuraan to open to a phenomenal response. Reports suggest that pre-sales are on track to surpass ₹20 crores in a single day, making it one of the biggest advance bookings in Malayalam cinema history. It is also projected to surpass the opening-day collection record currently held by Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, setting a new milestone in Mollywood.

