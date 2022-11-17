Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ELLE Beauty Awards 2022: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and more dressing up for the red carpet

    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 8:08 AM IST

    Elle Beauty Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts curves in  mermaid blue bodycon, Deepika Padukone dresses up in white, and other celebs glam up for the evening at the Elle Beauty Awards 2022

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    For the ELLE Beauty Awards 2022, Bollywood's most prominent celebrities arrived on the black carpet. The top people in the entertainment business gathered to honour the pinnacle of beauty three years later.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    It was a very gorgeous evening. Many famous people graced the red carpet at the 2022 Elle Beauty Awards. At the occasion were celebrities from Bollywood and the television business.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dressed up like a doll in a white tutu skirt, Deepika Padukone looked fab. She paired her flared white net skirt with a white shirt and chose a black belt and wore barely any makeup.

     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The star of the night was Janhvi Kapoor. She slid into a blue dress with sparkle and a plunging neckline. She completed the princess-like image by adding gloves. The actress' ice blue gown, and matching embellished gloves are designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    For the evening, Hina Khan opted for a flowy, fitting dress. She has always had great style, but she could have made a better choice.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    At a custom-made hot pink Sabyasachi velvet gown with gota and mirrorwork accent in the front, Shefali Shah radiated beauty.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sanjana Sanghi, who starred in Dil Bechara, was also seen there. She wore a bralette top with bow sleeves and a black skirt.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rajkumar Rao looked dapper in an all-white, street-style-inspired ensemble, forgoing the traditional red carpet suit.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Elli AvrRam was one of the boldest, with a deep sweetheart neckline. She chose a white tube dress, which shocked everyone. She created a high bun with her hair.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Masaba Gupta, a multi-talented who has worked in the fashion and entertainment industries and the cosmetics industry, kept things traditional in a form-fitting black dress with pear shoulder dusters.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    At the Elle Beauty Awards, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was all about power dressing. She sparkled with silver heels, a waistcoat, and pants.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    In a sparkling green suit that he pulled off with a black polo-neck t-shirt, Kartik Aaryan looked sharp. Like always, his looked stunning.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a blue cutout dress with a low neckline. She opted not to wear a neckpiece with her cut-out midnight blue Gavin Miguel gown.

