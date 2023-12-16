'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan's film gets U/A certificate by censor board; know its runtime and more

The censor board has given Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' a U/A rating. Besides Khan, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has obtained a U/A certificate from the censor board. According to rumours, the picture ran 2 hours and 41 minutes (161 minutes).

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film will be released in restricted editions.

According to the same source, among the recommended changes are anti-smoking warnings at the beginning of the film. A word has also apparently been changed to 'immigrants.'

During a critical sequence in the film, Dunki will hold a placard that reads, "Suicide is not a solution to any problem."

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. It also has big roles for Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

The video is on immigration difficulties and the 'donkey routes' used by people to illegally enter borders.

Following the success of Pathaan and Jawan, this is Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year. The first two movies were blockbusters.

Dunki will be released on December 21, competing for box office attention with Prabhas' highly anticipated Salaar: Part 1 -- Ceasefire. Salaar will be released on December 22.