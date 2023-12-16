Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan's film gets U/A certificate by censor board; know its runtime and more

    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    The censor board has given Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' a U/A rating. Besides Khan, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has obtained a U/A certificate from the censor board. According to rumours, the picture ran 2 hours and 41 minutes (161 minutes).

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to Bollywood Hungama, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film will be released in restricted editions.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the same source, among the recommended changes are anti-smoking warnings at the beginning of the film. A word has also apparently been changed to 'immigrants.'

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    During a critical sequence in the film, Dunki will hold a placard that reads, "Suicide is not a solution to any problem."

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. It also has big roles for Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The video is on immigration difficulties and the 'donkey routes' used by people to illegally enter borders.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Following the success of Pathaan and Jawan, this is Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year. The first two movies were blockbusters. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dunki will be released on December 21, competing for box office attention with Prabhas' highly anticipated Salaar: Part 1 -- Ceasefire. Salaar will be released on December 22. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pan Indian Sundari: Sunny Leone to star in Malayalam web series with Malavika Sreenath and Appani Sarath RBA

    'Pan Indian Sundari': Sunny Leone to star in Malayalam web series with Malavika Sreenath and Appani Sarath

    Shreyash Talpade health update: Actor recovering steadily; smiles at family members 48 hours after attack ATG

    Shreyash Talpade health update: Actor recovering steadily; smiles at family members 48 hours after attack

    CID actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj alleges family abuse in viral video; calls out for help [WATCH] ATG

    CID actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj alleges family abuse in viral video; calls out for help [WATCH]

    Anup Ghoshal singer of 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' passes away at 77; CM Mamata Banerjee offers condolences ATG

    Anup Ghoshal singer of 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' passes away at 77; CM Mamata Banerjee offers condolences

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun rejects Rs. 10 Cr brand endorsement over societal concern; read details ATG

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun rejects Rs. 10 Cr brand endorsement over societal concern; read details

    Recent Stories

    Sky-high surveillance: Bengaluru Traffic Police embrace drone tech for monitoring vkp

    Sky-high surveillance: Bengaluru Traffic Police embrace drone tech for monitoring

    Kuwait Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dies at age 86; check details AJR

    Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dies at age 86; check details

    Fish and Chips to English Breakfast: 7 must-try London dishes ATG

    Fish and Chips to English Breakfast: 7 must-try London dishes

    Dosa to Idli and Sambar-7 popular South Indian breakfast for Sunday RBA EAI

    Dosa to Idli and Sambar-7 popular South Indian breakfast for Sunday

    Haryana govt steps up recruitment drive; 10,000 workers to aid Israel amidst labour shortage AJR

    Haryana govt steps up recruitment drive; 10,000 workers to aid Israel amidst labour shortage

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon