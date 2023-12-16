'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan's film gets U/A certificate by censor board; know its runtime and more
The censor board has given Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' a U/A rating. Besides Khan, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has obtained a U/A certificate from the censor board. According to rumours, the picture ran 2 hours and 41 minutes (161 minutes).
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
According to Bollywood Hungama, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film will be released in restricted editions.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
According to the same source, among the recommended changes are anti-smoking warnings at the beginning of the film. A word has also apparently been changed to 'immigrants.'
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
During a critical sequence in the film, Dunki will hold a placard that reads, "Suicide is not a solution to any problem."
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. It also has big roles for Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, among others.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
The video is on immigration difficulties and the 'donkey routes' used by people to illegally enter borders.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Following the success of Pathaan and Jawan, this is Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year. The first two movies were blockbusters.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Dunki will be released on December 21, competing for box office attention with Prabhas' highly anticipated Salaar: Part 1 -- Ceasefire. Salaar will be released on December 22.