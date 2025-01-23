Dominic And The Ladies' Purse box-office prediction: Will Mammootty's film be a blockbuster? Read details

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Mammootty's latest movie is expected to open strong on threaters. Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the film features Mammootty in the lead role and Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh in supporting roles.

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Box Office Collection Prediction

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, a Malayalam mystery thriller helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon on his directorial debut, has opened in theatres. Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the film stars Mammootty in the lead role, with Gokul Suresh, Lena, Siddique, Vijay Babu, and Viji Venkatesh providing support.

Initially announced in July 2024 under the working title Production No: 6, the film is Mammootty Kampany's sixth production. The official title was released in September 2024, and principal photography commenced same month in Kochi. Darbuka Siva composed the film's music, Vishnu Dev shot the photography, and Lewellyn Anthony edited it. Dominic and the Ladies' Purse debuted on January 23, 2025.

According to Sacnilk, an Indian box office tracker, Dominic and the Ladies Purse is predicted to have a successful opening day at the box office.



India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 0.05 Crore

Total Collection So Far: ₹ 0.05 Crore (based on live data reported by Sacnilk)

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse Cast And Crew

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse stars Mammootty in the starring role as Dominic, a private detective, and Gokul Suresh as his sidekick, Vighnesh. Lena portrays Dominic's wife, Sara Dominic, while Sushmitha Bhatt and Meenakshi Unnikrishnan play Nanditha and Pooja, respectively.

The cast also includes Vineeth, Siddique, and Vijay Babu as Tony, Shine Tom Chacko as Alby, Wafa Khadeeja as Jhansi, and Viji Venkatesh as Madhuri. Harshitha Pisharody also appears in the film, and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon makes a cameo as a police officer.

