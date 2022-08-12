Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does Ranbir Kapoor have drinking issues? Did Arjun Kapoor just hint at Brahmastra star's fondness for alcohol?

    First Published Aug 12, 2022, 5:45 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was asked on Koffee With Karan about which actor would be drunk on vacation. He selected Ranbir Kapoor, which is not surprising. Here's more....

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The seventh season of Koffee With Karan is causing quite a stir among the general public. From Karan Johar being ridiculed to guests being their most open, Koffee With Karan 7 is trending on social media. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were the most recent guests on the show. The cousins were on fire as they took the hot seat opposite Karan Johar. Sonam and Arjun had a great time answering the host's spicy and hot questions. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Of course, the rapid-fire round was the finest! There was a reference of booze and Ranbir Kapoor during the discussion. Karan Johar asked Arjun Kapoor, 'If you are on vacation with friends, who will be obsessed with selfies?' To this, he said Varun Dhawan and said he would promote even while on vacation.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Later, he was asked who would flirt with strangers and picked Aditya Roy Kapur. The next question was, 'who would be drunk AF?' Arjun Kapoor picked Ranbir Kapoor and said, 'Of late he has been living upto the Kapoor surname.' Well, this reminds us of Ranbir Kapoor's interview when he spoke about the men in the Kapoor family being fond of alcohol. 
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor once discussed drinking in an interview with Vogue in 2016. He remarked that he is not addicted to it, but that he cannot stop once he begins. His comment was as follows: "I don't have a drinking problem, but I do have a habit of drinking a lot. I don't stop once I start. I think it's in my blood, knowing my family. They are all huge fans of booze. So, yeah, drinking is in my blood."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Not long ago, Ranbir Kapoor was mocked and people claimed he was 'drunk' when he picked Alia Bhatt up from the airport. Ranbir also stated in his interview that he had witnessed his family members suffering from alcohol problems and things going wrong. He said he knows his drinking issue because it runs in his family.
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    But, now that the actor is about to become a dad, he appears to have everything under control. Shamshera star claimed during his promotions that he wanted to work hard for his family. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan: From FAT to FIT, actress' inspiring weight loss journey with pictures

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    It's not only Ranbir Kapoor who has spoken out about Kapoor men being alcoholics. Late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor stated in one of the interviews that he enjoys drinking but that it might cause difficulties. Also Read: Why is Arjun Kapoor not ready to marry Malaika Arora yet? Actor revealed

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    He told Filmfare, "I adore my booze. However, it might become an issue at times. I adore eating. And I don't receive the cuisine I like at home. As a result, I must cheat outdoors." In reality, Ranbir Kapoor confessed that his father tricked his doctor and wife Neetu Kapoor into thinking he required two drinks every night to sleep. Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Did you know Sonam Kapoor borrows 90% of her clothes?

