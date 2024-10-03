Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Doctor pleads guilty for 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death

    Mark Chavez, one of the two doctors charged in connection with the murder of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of a plea deal during a court appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 2:42 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    Mark Chavez, one of the two doctors charged in connection with the murder of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of a plea deal during a court appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In compliance with the deal, Chavez legally pled guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry, who died in October 2023 from "acute effects" of the anesthetic and subsequent drowning, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office postmortem report.

    article_image2

    During Wednesday's hearing, Chavez formally entered into his plea agreement with prosecutors. The judge fixed his sentence for April 2, 2025. Chavez is facing up to ten years in prison, the maximum suggested term under the plea agreement. CNN has contacted Chavez's attorney and the US Attorney's Office for comment. During a court hearing last month, Chavez admitted the charges and relinquished his right to a grand jury indictment.

    article_image3

    According to court documents, Chavez is suspected of supplying ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who is also charged in connection with Perry's murder and has previously pleaded not guilty, via a false prescription. Plasencia and Chavez are among five people indicted in connection with the popular actor's death. Perry's aide, Kenneth Iwamasa, and an associate of Perry's, Erik Fleming, were also charged and, like Chavez, have cooperated with authorities.

    article_image4

    Fleming, who pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution resulting in death, and Iwamasa, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, will be sentenced in the following months. Jasveen Sangha, who authorities say ran "a drug selling emporium" in her home, and Plasencia have pleaded not guilty to counts of fabricating medical records and conspiracy to distribute, among others.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan rejected 'Pushpa'? Says Aamir Khan shouldn't have done 'Laal Singh Chaddha' RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan rejected 'Pushpa'? Says Aamir Khan shouldn't have done 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

    Nagarjuna to take legal action against Konda Surekha? Here's what we know ATG

    Nagarjuna to take legal action against Konda Surekha? Here's what we know

    Is Joker 2 actor Joaquin Phoenix getting married to Rooney Mara? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Joker 2 actor Joaquin Phoenix getting married to Rooney Mara? Here's what we know

    Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's wedding pictures OUT: Check out dreamy pictures [PHOTOS] ATG

    Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's wedding pictures OUT: Check out dreamy pictures [PHOTOS]

    Aakash Ahuja calls Shinchan 'obscene,' Recalls dubbing naked dance scenes on show, Read more NTI

    Aakash Ahuja calls Shinchan 'obscene,' Recalls dubbing naked dance scenes on show, Read more

    Recent Stories

    Varanasi to Puri: 7 spiritual getaways in India ATG

    Varanasi to Puri: 7 spiritual getaways in India

    Can you bring alcohol on Indian railways? Essential information here NTI

    Can you bring alcohol on Indian railways? Essential information here

    Can you bring alcohol on Indian railways? Essential information here NTI

    Can you bring alcohol on Indian railways? Essential information here

    Thief apologises for stealing Ashtadhatu idols of Radha-Krishna from Prayagraj temple; returns citing illness anr

    Thief apologises for stealing Ashtadhatu idols of Radha-Krishna from Prayagraj temple; returns citing illness

    Bengaluru Three more Pakistanis arrested in Jigani authorities discover over 15 illegal entries to India vkp

    Bengaluru: Three more Pakistanis arrested in Jigani; authorities discover over 15 illegal entries to India!

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon