Doctor pleads guilty for 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death

Mark Chavez, one of the two doctors charged in connection with the murder of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine as part of a plea deal during a court appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In compliance with the deal, Chavez legally pled guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry, who died in October 2023 from "acute effects" of the anesthetic and subsequent drowning, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office postmortem report.

During Wednesday's hearing, Chavez formally entered into his plea agreement with prosecutors. The judge fixed his sentence for April 2, 2025. Chavez is facing up to ten years in prison, the maximum suggested term under the plea agreement. CNN has contacted Chavez's attorney and the US Attorney's Office for comment. During a court hearing last month, Chavez admitted the charges and relinquished his right to a grand jury indictment.

According to court documents, Chavez is suspected of supplying ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who is also charged in connection with Perry's murder and has previously pleaded not guilty, via a false prescription. Plasencia and Chavez are among five people indicted in connection with the popular actor's death. Perry's aide, Kenneth Iwamasa, and an associate of Perry's, Erik Fleming, were also charged and, like Chavez, have cooperated with authorities.

Fleming, who pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution resulting in death, and Iwamasa, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, will be sentenced in the following months. Jasveen Sangha, who authorities say ran "a drug selling emporium" in her home, and Plasencia have pleaded not guilty to counts of fabricating medical records and conspiracy to distribute, among others.

