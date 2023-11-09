Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali Party: Disha Patani to Nushrratt Bharuccha, celebs attend bash with their fashion game on

    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    Last night Lifestyle Asia held a grand Diwali party in Mumbai which many celebrities attended with their best outfits on.

    Be it any event, Bollywood celebrities never miss to bring their fashion game forward and their outfits often make headlines. 

    Sonnalli Seygall

    Sonnalli Seygall looked gorgeous in a net sliver saree. She had her hair tied in a pony tail and completed her look with earrings. 

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani looked hot in a red saree that came with frills. The outfit's blose stole the look as it was green in colour with a deep neck. 

    Abhimanyu Dassani

    Abhimanyu Dassani arrived at the Diwali bash wearing a cream kurta which had silver lineings and white pajamas. 

    Fatima Sana Shaikh

    Fatima Sana Shaikh was draped in a stunning green saree and a cut-sleeves deep-neck blouse. She opted for minimal makeup and red lipstick. 

    Huma Qureshi

    Huma Qureshi wore a deep-neck shimmer coat and black tight leggings. She kept her hair tied and carried a handbag. 

    Meezaan Jafri

    For the Diwali party, Meezaan Jafri opted for a black long suit that had red thin line borders and decided to skip the shirt. 

    Alaya F

    Alaya F turned heads with her gorgeous black outfit. She wore a black lehenga that came with a thin strap blouse and the skirt had flowers printed on it.

    Manushi Chhillar

    Manushi Chhillar wore a silver sequenced saree with a tube blouse and carried a sling bag to complete the look.

    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy made heads turn as she attended the Diwali Bash with her husband in a beautiful sliver saree.

    Nushrratt Bharuccha

    Nushrratt Bharuccha looked gorgeous in a yellow lehenga that had heavy sliver embroidery on the blouse and on the skirt. 

