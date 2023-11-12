Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2023: Sunil Shetty, Anil Kapoor and others were spotted at Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's residence

    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    Diwali 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma to Sunil Shetty, Karishma Tanna, Anil Kapoor was spotted at Shilpa Shetty's residence last night for the Diwali party organised by Shilpa Shetty along with husband Raj Kundra

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Diwali 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma to Sunil Shetty, Karishma Tanna, Anil Kapoor was spotted at Shilpa Shetty's residence last night for the Diwali party organised by Shilpa Shetty along with husband Raj Kundra

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Huma Qureshi was spotted at Shilpa Shetty, Kaj Kundra's Diwali bash last night in the city. She was seen wearing a ivory lehenga

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Manish Malhotra was spotted wearing a statement black Bandhgala at Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's Diwali bash last night 

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor was spotted at Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kudra's Diwali bash last night

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Karishma Tanna was spotted wearing a white traditional wear and a statement choker at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash with her husband

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Anil Kapoor was spotted at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash last night wearing a white bandhgala and a statement brooch

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Arpita Khan, sister of Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan was spotted at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash last night in the city in a pastel saree

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Sunil Shetty was spotted with his wife at Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's Diwali bash last night in the city

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra with son Viaan posed at their residence before the star-studded diwali bash began

    article_image10

    Varinder Chawla

    Sushmita Sen was spotted with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee Sen at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party last night

