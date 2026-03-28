Chennakesava Reddy: Why Balakrishna's wife Vasundhara loved this flop film so much
Star director VV Vinayak just dropped a fun fact about Nandamuri Balakrishna's wife, Vasundhara. He revealed her all-time favourite Balayya movie, and guess what? It's a film that actually flopped at the box office!
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Nandamuri Balakrishna
Nandamuri Balakrishna's last film, 'Akhanda 2', was a bit of a letdown. But everyone knows Balayya is the go-to star for mass entertainers. A solid mass story with him is a sure-shot recipe for a box office hit. Director VV Vinayak is another Tollywood name famous for delivering such mass blockbusters.
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The VV Vinayak and Balakrishna combination
VV Vinayak and Balakrishna teamed up for the film 'Chennakesava Reddy'. In an interview, Vinayak revealed this is actually Vasundhara's favourite movie. He said, 'Even though the film didn't work, Vasundhara garu loved it. She called me up to say thanks and told me the movie was very good'.
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He was very happy
Vinayak shared what Vasundhara told him: 'You showed him (Balakrishna) so handsomely. He was very happy throughout the shoot'. Vinayak added that he still can't figure out why the film failed. 'Maybe the screenplay was a bit confusing. That could be the reason,' he said.
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A shock for the entire industry
The scene where Sumos burst out from under the ground was a shocker for the industry back then. Vinayak said, 'We shot it realistically in an era with no advanced tech'. He feels top heroes started noticing him not because of his film 'Aadi', but because of this very Sumo scene in 'Chennakesava Reddy'.
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A budget of hundreds of crores
Vinayak says that to shoot a scene like that today, the budget would run into hundreds of crores. 'We finished that one scene in just two days. The entire movie was wrapped up in 70 days,' he recalled.
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