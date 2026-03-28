4 5 Image Credit : sun nxt

A shock for the entire industry

The scene where Sumos burst out from under the ground was a shocker for the industry back then. Vinayak said, 'We shot it realistically in an era with no advanced tech'. He feels top heroes started noticing him not because of his film 'Aadi', but because of this very Sumo scene in 'Chennakesava Reddy'.