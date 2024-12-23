Diljit Dosanjh vs AP Dhillon net worth: As feud intensifies, know which singer is more richer?
Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon's public exchange began with Diljit's comments at a concert, followed by AP's response during his own performance. The online feud has divided fans, with Diljit clarifying he never blocked AP on social media.
Singer Diljit Dosanjh recently spoke about Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon on starting their shows in India during his Indore concert. "The era for individual singers has begun," the singer-turned-actor declared, congratulating both. However, AP Dhillon took a dig at fellow superstar during his concert in Chandigarh. He commented in the middle of the performance that went viral in no time. Fans have split into two groups as a result of this social media controversy. Diljit has also been spotted responding to Dhillon's remark at the same moment.
AP made a scathing remark on Diljit's previous comments during his Chandigarh show. In his concert in Indore, Diljit had spoken about 'his two brothers' beginning their India tour. AP said, "Talk to me after you unblock me on Instagram."
Also Read | 'Don't make the mistakes...', Badshah SPEAKS up on Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon feud
Diljit responded to AP Dhillon's remark as soon as he learnt about it. Diljit wrote, 'I can't unblock you because I never blocked you. I may have problems with governments but never with artists.'
In 2019, AP formally launched his career under Run-Up Records, his own independent label. Hip hop, pop, R&C, and trap are among his genres, and the majority of his output revolves around them. Additionally, AP Dhillon has played at Coachella and Lollapalooza.
AP Dhillon's net worth
AP Dhillon's estimated net worth as of 2024 is $10 million, or around Rs. 83 crore in Indian rupees. AP reportedly made Rs. 40 lakh a month, charging Rs. 10 lakh each song. His financial situation and net worth are also significantly influenced by brand endorsements and music streaming rights.
Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Who is FAKE? Who will win? Digvijay Rathee drops major HINT; read on
Image: Instagram
AP Dhillon's car collection and endorsements
Ap Dhillon's possessions include a BMW, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Land Rover Range Rover Velar. The singer of 'Summer High' has previously supported boAt Lifestyle.
Diljit Dosanjh's net worth and assets
Diljit Dosanjh is estimated to be worth Rs 172 crore by Financial Express. In addition to his Rs 10–12 crore residence in Khar, Mumbai, he also has an apartment in California. Diljit has residences in a number of nations in addition to these.
The ‘GOAT’ singer has an array of luxurious cars including a Mitsubishi Pajero (value of Rs 28.33 lakhs), a white Range Rover Sport, a black Mercedes Benz S Class, a white Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Mercedes Benz G63, a BMW 520D, and a Porsche Cayenne.
Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to Maharashtra govt's advisory during Mumbai concert; here's what he said (WATCH)
Diljit Dosanjh's luxury clothing collection
The public is aware of the actor's penchant for high-end goods; according to Koimoi, one of the pieces in his wardrobe is a black wool lamb sweater by Gucci that costs Rs 1.35 lakh. The singer-actor also has a Rs 1.13 lakh track jacket with the Balenciaga emblem.