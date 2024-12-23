Diljit Dosanjh vs AP Dhillon net worth: As feud intensifies, know which singer is more richer?

Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon's public exchange began with Diljit's comments at a concert, followed by AP's response during his own performance. The online feud has divided fans, with Diljit clarifying he never blocked AP on social media.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh recently spoke about Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon on starting their shows in India during his Indore concert. "The era for individual singers has begun," the singer-turned-actor declared, congratulating both. However, AP Dhillon took a dig at fellow superstar during his concert in Chandigarh. He commented in the middle of the performance that went viral in no time. Fans have split into two groups as a result of this social media controversy. Diljit has also been spotted responding to Dhillon's remark at the same moment.

AP made a scathing remark on Diljit's previous comments during his Chandigarh show. In his concert in Indore, Diljit had spoken about 'his two brothers' beginning their India tour. AP said, "Talk to me after you unblock me on Instagram."

Diljit responded to AP Dhillon's remark as soon as he learnt about it. Diljit wrote, 'I can't unblock you because I never blocked you. I may have problems with governments but never with artists.'