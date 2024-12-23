Diljit Dosanjh vs AP Dhillon net worth: As feud intensifies, know which singer is more richer?

Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon's public exchange began with Diljit's comments at a concert, followed by AP's response during his own performance. The online feud has divided fans, with Diljit clarifying he never blocked AP on social media.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

Singer Diljit Dosanjh recently spoke about Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon on starting their shows in India during his Indore concert. "The era for individual singers has begun," the singer-turned-actor declared, congratulating both. However, AP Dhillon took a dig at fellow superstar during his concert in Chandigarh. He commented in the middle of the performance that went viral in no time. Fans have split into two groups as a result of this social media controversy. Diljit has also been spotted responding to Dhillon's remark at the same moment.

AP made a scathing remark on Diljit's previous comments during his Chandigarh show. In his concert in Indore, Diljit had spoken about 'his two brothers' beginning their India tour. AP said, "Talk to me after you unblock me on Instagram."

Also Read | 'Don't make the mistakes...', Badshah SPEAKS up on Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon feud

Diljit responded to AP Dhillon's remark as soon as he learnt about it. Diljit wrote, 'I can't unblock you because I never blocked you. I may have problems with governments but never with artists.'

article_image2

In 2019, AP formally launched his career under Run-Up Records, his own independent label. Hip hop, pop, R&C, and trap are among his genres, and the majority of his output revolves around them. Additionally, AP Dhillon has played at Coachella and Lollapalooza.

AP Dhillon's net worth

AP Dhillon's estimated net worth as of 2024 is $10 million, or around Rs. 83 crore in Indian rupees. AP reportedly made Rs. 40 lakh a month, charging Rs. 10 lakh each song. His financial situation and net worth are also significantly influenced by brand endorsements and music streaming rights.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Who is FAKE? Who will win? Digvijay Rathee drops major HINT; read on

article_image3

Image: Instagram

AP Dhillon's car collection and endorsements

Ap Dhillon's possessions include a BMW, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Land Rover Range Rover Velar. The singer of 'Summer High' has previously supported boAt Lifestyle.

article_image4

Diljit Dosanjh's net worth and assets

Diljit Dosanjh is estimated to be worth Rs 172 crore by Financial Express. In addition to his Rs 10–12 crore residence in Khar, Mumbai, he also has an apartment in California. Diljit has residences in a number of nations in addition to these.

The ‘GOAT’ singer has an array of luxurious cars including a Mitsubishi Pajero (value of Rs 28.33 lakhs), a white Range Rover Sport, a black Mercedes Benz S Class, a white Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Mercedes Benz G63, a BMW 520D, and a Porsche Cayenne.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to Maharashtra govt's advisory during Mumbai concert; here's what he said (WATCH)

article_image5

Diljit Dosanjh's luxury clothing collection

The public is aware of the actor's penchant for high-end goods; according to Koimoi, one of the pieces in his wardrobe is a black wool lamb sweater by Gucci that costs Rs 1.35 lakh. The singer-actor also has a Rs 1.13 lakh track jacket with the Balenciaga emblem.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Taylor Swift meets young fan in Children's Mercy Hospital with special Christmas gift

Taylor Swift meets young fan in Children's Mercy Hospital with special Christmas gift

Bigg Boss 18: Who is FAKE? Who will win? Digvijay Rathee drops major HINT; read on RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Who is FAKE? Who will win? Digvijay Rathee drops major HINT; read on

Ace Indian shuttler ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO] ATG

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO]

Blake Lively's co-stars stand by her mmid sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively's co-stars stand by her mmid sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am not corrupt...', Vivian Dsena targets Shilpa Sirodkar ATG

Bigg Boss 18: 'I am not corrupt...', Vivian Dsena targets Shilpa Sirodkar

Recent Stories

Manali to Shimla: 6 stunning snowy destinations in India for a magical Christmas gcw

Manali to Shimla: 6 stunning snowy destinations in India for a magical Christmas

January school and college holidays 2025: Complete list here RBA

January school and college holidays 2025: Complete list here

Pudhumai Penn scheme 75 per cent subsidy on electric scooters for women know eligibility benefits and more gcw

Pudhumai Penn Scheme: 75% subsidy on e-scooters for women | Know eligibility, benefits and more

Christmas 2024 wishes, messages, greetings Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share with your loved ones RBA

Christmas 2024 wishes, messages, greetings Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statuses to share with your loved ones

7 best Indian rums perfect for your Christmas, New Year parties gcw

7 best Indian rums perfect for your Christmas, New Year parties

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon