'Don't make the mistakes...', Badshah SPEAKS up on Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon feud

Punjabi music stars Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon are caught in a controversy sparked by claims of Dosanjh blocking Dhillon on Instagram, which Dosanjh denied. Amid this, rapper Badshah reflected on his feud with Honey Singh, urging artists to unite and avoid past mistakes, emphasizing the power of collaboration

First Published Dec 23, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

Punjabi music sensations Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon have found themselves amidst controversy following an unexpected turn of events. It began when Dosanjh acknowledged both Karan Aujla and Dhillon in a shout-out, but the situation escalated when Dhillon claimed that Dosanjh had blocked him on Instagram. Reacting to this, the Lover singer denied the allegation, clarifying that he had not blocked Dhillon and emphasizing that his issues were with the government, not fellow artists.

Adding to the discourse, rapper Badshah recently addressed the situation between Dhillon and Dosanjh while reflecting on his own long-standing feud with Honey Singh. Without directly naming anyone, Badshah posted an Instagram story urging artists to avoid similar conflicts. He shared that unity is key, paraphrasing the saying, "If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together."

Badshah and Honey Singh had started their careers as part of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which included other members like Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar. The group gained fame with tracks such as Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri, and Delhi ke Deewane. However, after parting ways, the duo often publicly criticized each other.

Reflecting on his past, Badshah revealed that he had previously held a grudge against Honey Singh due to misunderstandings. He expressed regret over the discord, acknowledging that during their time together, there were fewer people supporting unity and many who sought to create division. Badshah stated that he has moved on from that phase and now wishes Singh all the best for the future.

