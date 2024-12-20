Diljit Dosanjh REACTS to Maharashtra govt's advisory during Mumbai concert; here's what he said (WATCH)

Diljit Dosanjh was banned from singing songs that encourage drugs, violence, and drinking by the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights hours before his Mumbai event. It also forbade him from using youngsters onstage. 

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh reacted to the Maharashtra government's advice ahead of his Dil-Luminati tour concert in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Hours before his concert, Diljit and his management received a notification from the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights prohibiting him from playing songs that encourage drugs, violence, or alcohol and from performing with minors on stage.

Diljit reacted to it throughout his performance, "Maine kal poocha apne team se kuch advisory toh nahi hai mere khilaaf. Bola sab thik hai. Aaj subah utha toh pata chala advisory jaari ho chuki hai. Par aap fikar na kare, saare advisory mere par hai, aap jitna mazaa karne aaye hai main uska double karwaunga. (Last evening I asked my team if there has been any advisory issued against me. They said there is none. But this morning when I woke up I got to know that an advisory had been issued. But you have nothing to worry about. All advisories are for me and I will ensure you have double the fun than what you imagined)."

He added, "No matter how much poison people want to throw at you, you should not take that inside. Log aapko rokenge, tokenge, people will try to stop you, but you should never let that disturb you."

Taking to his Instagram story, Diljit shared a performance video and wrote, "I rise above your advice."

Before commenting about the notice, Diljit discussed his recent travel to Kashmir, stating that the state is a must-see and is "swarg" (heaven).

Diljit has previously performed in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Indore, and Jaipur. He will next perform at Guwahati.

Diljit has often made news for his outspoken utterances during concerts.

During his Chandigarh concert (December 14), the singer stunned fans by announcing that he will not be playing in India owing to inadequate infrastructure for LIVE events, urging authorities to provide better facilities. However, he then emphasised that he never claimed he would not play in India, stating that his statements were exclusively regarding concerns with the site in Chandigarh. 

