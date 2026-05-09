On April 30, Diljit made the surprising statements while playing at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome as part of the Aura World Tour. "I have already left this world. I don't have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of," he said.

Dosanjh went on to say, "Punjab has always been spoken about, and it will continue to be spoken about even without me. I have already left this world; this is the truth. I am standing on this stage, and this is my God."