Did you know that Diljit Dosanjh tried to take his own life? Here’s What We Know
Diljit Dosanjh made a surprising confession during the current Aura World tour, stating that he attempted to "leave his body" in December and no longer fears death.
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh is noted for the purity and simplicity of his music and discussions. Diljit, who is not known for stirring up problems, reportedly made a comment on his current tour that has his fans and followers scared. The musician and actor admitted that in December of last year, he attempted to "get out of" his body. He also mentioned that he had no fear of death.
Diljit Dosanjh’s confession
On April 30, Diljit made the surprising statements while playing at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome as part of the Aura World Tour. "I have already left this world. I don't have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body. There is nothing to be afraid of," he said.
Dosanjh went on to say, "Punjab has always been spoken about, and it will continue to be spoken about even without me. I have already left this world; this is the truth. I am standing on this stage, and this is my God."
Diljit Dosanjh’s confession
However, not content to stop there, the 'Udta Punjab' actor went on to say that he had no fear of death or anger against anyone. He went on to say that he is making every effort to include love, respect, and forgiveness into his life. "To those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab. I am Punjabi. "What do you say?" he finished.
Social Media Reaction
The Punjabi popstar's shocking statement has gained traction on social media. A Reddit user commented: "We don't know what happened, but hope he's coping mentally and has enough supports in place."Another person remarked, "Fame has a negative impact on mental health."
Diljit last appeared in 'Border 2'.
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