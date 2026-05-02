A scene from Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert in Calgary, Canada, has sparked interest online. On Friday, the actor-singer uploaded a video in which he invites a specially abled fan onstage and sings to her, transforming a live performance into a personal, genuine moment.

A Calgary concert moment by Diljit Dosanjh is going viral. The actor-singer posted a video on Friday of him singing to a disabled fan on stage, personalising a live performance.

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In the video, Diljit is seen kneeling while he sings his popular song Hass Hass for a fan, providing an intimate moment that elicits an emotional response from those in attendance. The video has subsequently been extensively shared on social media. Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded the comments section with messages of admiration.

One user wrote, “This is what a Rabb da banda looks like (sic).” Another commented on the energy of his live shows, writing, “Since I attended your concert, I haven’t been able to move on from it – such positive energy. Watching you on stage feels surreal (sic).”

The film showcases Diljit's connection with his audience, something concertgoers commonly mention while describing his live performances.

Along with his music tours, Diljit is preparing for his next feature, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Sharvari and Vedang Raina co-star in the film. The film is planned to be released in cinemas on June 12.

The teaser, recently released, has received good feedback. Diljit and Imtiaz previously worked on Amar Singh Chamkila, which debuted on Netflix and received widespread acclaim.