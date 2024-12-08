Did Nagarjuna’s first wife Lakshmi skip Naga Chaitanya’s wedding? Fact check

Rumors circulated that Nagarjuna's first wife and Naga Chaitanya's mother, Lakshmi, boycotted her son's wedding. This article clarifies the truth behind these rumors.

Naga Chaitanya is the son of actor Nagarjuna and his first wife, Lakshmi. After divorcing Lakshmi, Nagarjuna married actress Amala, and they have a son named Akhil. Like Naga Chaitanya, Akhil is a young hero in the Telugu film industry. Like Nagarjuna, his first wife Lakshmi also remarried.

Lakshmi also comes from a film family. Her father, Ramanayudu, ran a production company called Suresh Productions. Lakshmi is the sister of Venkatesh, a prominent actor in the Telugu film industry. Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati is also related to Lakshmi; she is his aunt. After divorcing Nagarjuna, Lakshmi remarried businessman Sharath Vijayaraghavan and settled in America.

Lakshmi runs a company called Lakshmi Interiors in America. News spread that Lakshmi, who attended Naga Chaitanya's engagement last August with her second husband, did not attend her son's wedding. A news agency called India.com also published news about this.

Netizens questioned whether she boycotted her son's wedding and if there was a quarrel between mother and son. However, upon fact-checking, it was found that Lakshmi attended her son's wedding along with her second husband, Sharath. This proves the news of Lakshmi boycotting her son's second wedding is false. She blessed her son Naga Chaitanya.

