Did Nagarjuna’s first wife Lakshmi skip Naga Chaitanya’s wedding? Fact check

Rumors circulated that Nagarjuna's first wife and Naga Chaitanya's mother, Lakshmi, boycotted her son's wedding. This article clarifies the truth behind these rumors.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 6:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya's mother Lakshmi

Naga Chaitanya is the son of actor Nagarjuna and his first wife, Lakshmi. After divorcing Lakshmi, Nagarjuna married actress Amala, and they have a son named Akhil. Like Naga Chaitanya, Akhil is a young hero in the Telugu film industry. Like Nagarjuna, his first wife Lakshmi also remarried.

article_image2

Lakshmi and her son Naga Chaitanya

Lakshmi also comes from a film family. Her father, Ramanayudu, ran a production company called Suresh Productions. Lakshmi is the sister of Venkatesh, a prominent actor in the Telugu film industry. Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati is also related to Lakshmi; she is his aunt. After divorcing Nagarjuna, Lakshmi remarried businessman Sharath Vijayaraghavan and settled in America.

article_image3

Fact Check

Lakshmi runs a company called Lakshmi Interiors in America. News spread that Lakshmi, who attended Naga Chaitanya's engagement last August with her second husband, did not attend her son's wedding. A news agency called India.com also published news about this.

article_image4

Lakshmi at Naga Chaitanya's wedding

Netizens questioned whether she boycotted her son's wedding and if there was a quarrel between mother and son. However, upon fact-checking, it was found that Lakshmi attended her son's wedding along with her second husband, Sharath. This proves the news of Lakshmi boycotting her son's second wedding is false. She blessed her son Naga Chaitanya.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS) RBA

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS)

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details RBA

Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details

Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post calls out people with limited brain RBA

Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post, calls out people with ‘limited brain’

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara Afreen Khan and Tajinder Bagga for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan Veer Mehra NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara and Tajinder for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan

Actor Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar tie the knot at Guruvayur temple dmn

Actor Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar tie the knot at Guruvayur temple

Recent Stories

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media NTI

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding photos: Actress shares adorable moments on social media

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024? gcw

Salary and DA hike for government employees in December 2024?

Surprising pension plan earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job here is how gcw

SURPRISING pension plan: Earn Rs 1 lakh monthly without a government job; Here’s how

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down shk

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down

PHOTOS Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate RBA

(PHOTOS) Shehnaaz Gill Suit Designs: 8 Stunning Looks to Recreate

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon