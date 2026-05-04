The scandal began when Raghav Chadha, a former AAP member, joined the BJP, sparking online debates over politicians switching parties. Soon after, a meme page posted a bogus statement reportedly written by Kangana Ranaut.

The false tweet said, "Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join karenge toh main unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon (If Rahul Gandhi joins the BJP, I am ready to marry him)." The post immediately gained traction, forcing Kangana to comment.