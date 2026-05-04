Did Kangana Ranaut Say She’d Marry Rahul Gandhi If He Joined BJP? Here’s the Truth
Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted that she would marry Rahul Gandhi if he joined the BJP. Read to learn what the actor said.
Is Kangana ready to marry Rahul Gandhi?
Kangana Ranaut has responded sharply to a viral social media meme that ascribed a contentious comment to her. According to the meme, Kangana is willing to marry Rahul Gandhi if he joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Is Kangana ready to marry Rahul Gandhi?
The actor referred to the post as "pathetic fake news". She also attacked the lack of respect for women in politics, blasting attempts to disguise such behaviour as humour.
How did the phoney post begin?
The scandal began when Raghav Chadha, a former AAP member, joined the BJP, sparking online debates over politicians switching parties. Soon after, a meme page posted a bogus statement reportedly written by Kangana Ranaut.
The false tweet said, "Agar Rahul Gandhi BJP join karenge toh main unse shaadi karne ke liye tayar hoon (If Rahul Gandhi joins the BJP, I am ready to marry him)." The post immediately gained traction, forcing Kangana to comment.
Is Kangana ready to marry Rahul Gandhi if he joins BJP?
She reshared the meme on her Instagram account and harshly blasted it, stating, "How pathetic is this fake news." There is no dignity for women in politics. Shame on people who are propagating this false information (sic).
Kangana returns for Queen 2.
Kangana Ranaut will reprise her role as Rani in Queen 2, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2014 film Queen. According to Mid-Day, shooting is likely to begin around the end of April.
Kangana returns in Queen 2
Vikas Bahl, who directed Queen, will also direct the sequel. Queen 2 has long been in the works and is intended to continue exploring themes of self-discovery. The sequel's plot is supposed to concentrate on a new stage in Rani's personal development, prompted by a big life event.
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