Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal getting divorced after 4 years of marriage? Here's what we know

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma headed for divorce? Dhanashree, an actor and choreographer, and her cricketer husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, have lately made headlines due to allegations of marital problems. Amidst the allegations, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are apparently having marital problems. According to speculation, the pair may be getting divorced. They had unfollowed each other on social media after their breakup.

The Indian cricketer also erased all of his images with Dhanashree. Meanwhile, Dhanashree unfollowed Yuzvendra but did not delete any photos with him.

Sources close to the couple verified to The Times of India that the divorce allegations are accurate. "The divorce is unavoidable, and it's just a matter of time until it becomes final. The specific reasons for their separation are unknown, but it is evident that the pair has opted to live their lives separately," they stated.

ICYDK, the divorce allegations began to gain steam in 2023 when Dhanashree removed the 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram. This development occurred a day after Yuzvendra posted a mysterious Instagram story titled "New life loading."

At the time, Yuzvendra issued a message rejecting divorce allegations and urging his supporters not to accept or spread stories about his relationship with Dhanashree.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got married on December 11, 2020. Opening up about their love story on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, the choreographer stated, "During the lockdown no matches were happening and all the cricketers were sitting at home and getting frustrated. During that time Yuzi decided one fine day that he wants to learn dance. He had seen my dance videos on social media and back in the day, I used to teach dance and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him."

Their narrative enthralled audiences, and their wedding became a media phenomenon. However, new signals suggest insurmountable problems, with social media quiet and erased memories signalling a shift in their relationship.

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have not officially addressed the divorce rumours, leaving admirers in shock and uncertainty. Many others continue to hope for reconciliation since their once-cherished love tale touched millions. Yuzvendra backed Dhanashree as a wild card contender on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa earlier this year, highlighting their closeness even more.

