Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal getting divorced after 4 years of marriage? Here's what we know

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma headed for divorce? Dhanashree, an actor and choreographer, and her cricketer husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, have lately made headlines due to allegations of marital problems. Amidst the allegations, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 2:03 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are apparently having marital problems. According to speculation, the pair may be getting divorced. They had unfollowed each other on social media after their breakup.

article_image2

The Indian cricketer also erased all of his images with Dhanashree. Meanwhile, Dhanashree unfollowed Yuzvendra but did not delete any photos with him. 

article_image3

Sources close to the couple verified to The Times of India that the divorce allegations are accurate. "The divorce is unavoidable, and it's just a matter of time until it becomes final. The specific reasons for their separation are unknown, but it is evident that the pair has opted to live their lives separately," they stated.

article_image4

ICYDK, the divorce allegations began to gain steam in 2023 when Dhanashree removed the 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram. This development occurred a day after Yuzvendra posted a mysterious Instagram story titled "New life loading." 

article_image5

At the time, Yuzvendra issued a message rejecting divorce allegations and urging his supporters not to accept or spread stories about his relationship with Dhanashree.

article_image6

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got married on December 11, 2020. Opening up about their love story on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, the choreographer stated, "During the lockdown no matches were happening and all the cricketers were sitting at home and getting frustrated. During that time Yuzi decided one fine day that he wants to learn dance. He had seen my dance videos on social media and back in the day, I used to teach dance and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him."

article_image7

Their narrative enthralled audiences, and their wedding became a media phenomenon. However, new signals suggest insurmountable problems, with social media quiet and erased memories signalling a shift in their relationship.

article_image8

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have not officially addressed the divorce rumours, leaving admirers in shock and uncertainty. Many others continue to hope for reconciliation since their once-cherished love tale touched millions. Yuzvendra backed Dhanashree as a wild card contender on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa earlier this year, highlighting their closeness even more.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena's weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena’s weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH]

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO) RBA

Amid divorce rumours Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return from New Year Vacay (VIDEO)

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date RBA

Paatal Lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat is back as Hathi Ram Chaudhary;set to release on THIS date

BREAKING: Actor Allu Arjun gets regular bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case gcw

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun granted bail in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters ATG

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Andrew Garfield to Gal Gadot set to present; Check full list of presenters

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: 7 Bollywood celebrity bodyguards earning the most revealed NTI

Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan: 7 Bollywood celebrity bodyguards earning the most revealed

12 Long Weekends in 2025: The complete list is here; hence plan your holidays in advance RBA

12 Long Weekends in 2025: The complete list is here; hence plan your holidays in advance

PHOTOS Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanshree's stunning saree designs RBA

PHOTOS: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanshree's stunning saree designs

Trishakti to Diamond Power-7 Penny Stocks Will Make You Rich RBA

Trishakti to Diamond Power-7 Penny Stocks Will Make You Rich

Sonu Sood fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 51 revealed NTI

Sonu Sood fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 51 revealed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon