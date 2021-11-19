Dhamaka actor Kartik Aaryan, birthday boy Badshah and more spotted here today [PHOTOS]

Mumbai is the city of dreams. Today Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Badshah and many more were spotted at different corners of the city. Take a look at the photos right here.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted outside Siddhi Vinayak temple earlier today. It looks like he had come to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, as his movie Dhamaka was released today. The actor often treats his fans with his stunning photos. He looked dapper in a crisp white t-shirt and blue denim. The actor teamed his look with black aviators and brown shoes.



Shirley Setia, who is known for her sexy voice, was spotted at the airport earlier today. She had worn casual attire.



Nawazuddin would be next seen in Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Kangana Ranaut. A few days back Kangana had written a caption that read, "Good jokes only pls. @Nawazuddin.siddiqui knows how to crack one. #TikuWedsSheru.”

Ravi Dubey looked dapper as he was spotted at the airport today. The Jamai Raja actor was spotted at the airport alone. We wonder where his wife Sargun Mehta is? The husband-wife pair are often spotted together and treat their fans with videos and photos.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are one of the cutest pairs of the Bollywood industry. They are known for their quirky reels. They know how to make a light moment out of everything. Today we spotted the couple at the airport. It looked like they were going to some undisclosed destination. They usually stop to greet the paps.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, turns a year older today. He had made his singing debut with Yo Yo Honey Singh in 2006. He had won a lot of praise for his excellent work, and according to Forbes India, he was listed as the 63rd richest rapper. He was spotted at the airport today.