Devara OTT release date, know streaming platform, and updates

The highly anticipated Telugu film Devara, starring NTR and Jahnavi Kapoor, will be available for streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. The film is expected to release on the platform eight weeks after its theatrical release, likely in November.

Whether it is a big movie or a small movie, there are people who want to watch it on OTT. There are various reasons for this. In this order, if a big movie is releasing, there is interest to know its OTT release date. In this order, let's see what plans have been made for the OTT release of the movie Devara, which is releasing tomorrow on a large scale. Let's see the details of when it will be released on OTT.

It is clear from the promotional material released so far that Devara's making is in line with the expectations of fans and audience. Recently released Devara trailers, songs, glimpses are next level . Also, the action episode in the climax is amazing, and the second half is said to be terrific. In this order, pre-release ticket sales are in a range.

Devara created records before its release. The song 'Chuttamallale..' in it created a sensation. It became the fastest to reach 100 million views on YouTube. Some scenes in the movie 'Devara' have a different color tone. Especially for the night effect, the shots were taken in very low light by cinematographer R. Ratnavelu.

For his role in this movie, NTR dubbed in 4 languages (Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil). P. Ravi Shankar provided the voice for Saif Ali Khan's role.

Putting these things aside, interesting information about 'Devara' OTT streaming has come out. Leading company Netflix has acquired the OTT rights of 'Devara'. It is being said that they bought the rights of all languages by paying almost Rs.155 crores. But this movie will come on OTT after 8 weeks i.e. after two months. It won't come immediately within a month.



If a movie is to be screened in multiplexes in the North, the 8-week OTT rule must be followed. 'Devara' shows are running in North multiplexes. But it will come on OTT after almost 50 days. The films 'Hanuman' and 'Kalki' came on OTT after a gap of 8 weeks. Now 'Devara' is following them. The OTT release date of Devara is not known exactly, but it seems likely to be streaming in November. That too in the middle of November, the second or third week will be the OTT release date of Devara.

This film has become the first Indian film to join the million dollar club in overseas pre-sales. It is also the first Indian film to achieve this feat even before the release of the trailer. The film will be screened at the Beyonce Fest in Los Angeles. It has set a record as the first Indian film to be screened there. It is the first Indian film to have the highest number of Dolby Atmos shows in Australia and New Zealand.



