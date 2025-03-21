user
Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 5 Actresses who own cosmetic brands

India's cosmetics market is booming, with folks super into skincare. Many Bollywood celebs have launched their own beauty brands, following in the footsteps of stars like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. These Indian celebs are bringing awesome products to their fans.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 1:43 PM IST

Cosmetic businesses by Bollywood divas include Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and more, showcasing their entrepreneurial ventures.

article_image2

Deepika Padukone launched "Ashwagandha Bounce" and "Patchouli Glow" under her skincare brand 82°E, offering natural and nourishing beauty products.


article_image3

Anomaly Haircare, an eco-friendly haircare line, was founded by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, focusing on sustainable and natural hair care solutions.

article_image4

Sunny Leone's cosmetics brand, Star Struck, was launched in 2018, starting with a collection of lip products.

article_image5

Katrina Kaif launched her makeup and beauty line, Kay Beauty, in 2019, offering a range of inclusive products.

article_image6

Masaba Gupta launched her vegetarian and paraben-free beauty line, Lovechild by Masaba, offering a range of skincare and makeup products.

