Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 5 Actresses who own cosmetic brands

India's cosmetics market is booming, with folks super into skincare. Many Bollywood celebs have launched their own beauty brands, following in the footsteps of stars like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. These Indian celebs are bringing awesome products to their fans.

Cosmetic businesses by Bollywood divas include Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and more, showcasing their entrepreneurial ventures.

Deepika Padukone launched "Ashwagandha Bounce" and "Patchouli Glow" under her skincare brand 82°E, offering natural and nourishing beauty products.

Anomaly Haircare, an eco-friendly haircare line, was founded by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, focusing on sustainable and natural hair care solutions.

Sunny Leone's cosmetics brand, Star Struck, was launched in 2018, starting with a collection of lip products.

Katrina Kaif launched her makeup and beauty line, Kay Beauty, in 2019, offering a range of inclusive products.

Masaba Gupta launched her vegetarian and paraben-free beauty line, Lovechild by Masaba, offering a range of skincare and makeup products.

