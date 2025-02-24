Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava grossed Rs 40 crore on Day 10, raising its total to Rs 326.75 crore. Despite a modest decline due to the Sunday India versus Pakistan match, the film continued to do well at the box office. 

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 24, 2025, 10:03 AM IST

During its second weekend, Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava continues to do well in theatres. The film, based on the life of Maratha monarch Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, grossed Rs 40 crore on Sunday, despite competition from the India-Pakistan cricket match.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava's box office collection on Day 10 was Rs 40 crore (early estimates). The film received high attendance in the morning (52.19%), afternoon (61.46%), and evening performances (61.86%). However, occupancy for the night programs fell (43.02%) as fans turned in for the high-stakes India versus Pakistan Champions Trophy encounter. The overall Hindi occupancy for the day was 54.63%.

The film began its second week on a strong note, earning Rs 23.5 crore on Friday, Rs 44 crore on Saturday, and over Rs 40 crore on Sunday. This brought Chhaava's second weekend total to Rs 107.5 crore.

After ten days in theatres, Laxman Utekar's directorial has earned a total net box office collection of Rs 326.75 crore in India. Vicky Kaushal delivers a career-best performance in the film, which outperforms his previous highest-grossing flicks, including
Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 244.14 crore),
Raazi (Rs 123.74 crore),
Sam Bahadur (Rs 93.95 crore), and
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Rs 88.35 crore).

Chhaava has also emerged as the greatest blockbuster of 2025 thus far. Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst, characterised the film as a "box office tsunami." Vicky Kaushal, delighted by the audience's response, showed his thanks by posting an image from the film with the caption, “No more an ‘Unsung’ Hero! Thank you everyone (sic)."

Looking ahead, Chhaava is anticipated to reach the â‚¹400 crore club shortly. With the Mahashivratri holiday on Wednesday, the film's collections are expected to increase further.

