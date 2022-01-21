  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen to Bharti Singh and more clicked on January 21

    First Published Jan 21, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Check out your daily dosage of Bollywood stars' photos. Where and how your favourite celebs were spotted in and around Mumbai on January 21.

     

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen to Bharti Singh and more clicked on January 21 RCB

    Bollywood celebs spotted enjoying Friday with family and friends in and around the city. A few were seen at the studio and some chilling at popular places in Mumbai. Let us take a look at a few celebs here below.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen to Bharti Singh and more clicked on January 21 RCB

    Sushmita Sen was spotted with her daughter, Alisah Sen outside their residence in Bandra. Today, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself with her fans on Instagram. 

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen to Bharti Singh and more clicked on January 21 RCB

    Rakul Preet Singh was clicked at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai. She was seen in white shirt and light-blue distressed jeans.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen to Bharti Singh and more clicked on January 21 RCB

    Malaika Arora with her son, Arhaan Khan were spotted at a clinic in Bandra, Mumbai. She was last seen as a judge on shows like India’s Best Dancer, India’s Got Talent, and Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen to Bharti Singh and more clicked on January 21 RCB

    Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa were clicked at the Filmcity. Both were seen smiling and posing for the cameras.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen to Bharti Singh and more clicked on January 21 RCB

    Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have clicked at a store in Mumbai. The lovebirds are all set to feature together for the first time in a short film.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen to Bharti Singh and more clicked on January 21 RCB

    Mika Singh was clicked at a studio in Mumbai. He was seen posing for the shutterbug in a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen to Bharti Singh and more clicked on January 21 RCB

    Mithun Chakraborty was clicked at the Filmcity in Mumbai. He recently recalled his days of struggle at a reality show called Hunarbaaz.Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput posed with Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner; watch 

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen to Bharti Singh and more clicked on January 21 RCB

    Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan and Karan Johar were all spotted at Kapoor's house in Juhu. All were seen happy and posed for the shutterbugs. Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan scene helped BMS to spread awareness, Here's how

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH David Warner performs hook step to Srivalli song from Pushpa, netizens go bonkers-ayh

    WATCH: David Warner performs hook step to 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa', netizens go bonkers

    No censorship on Kangana Ranaut's social media posts; Supreme Court quashes PIL seeking censorship RCB

    No censorship on Kangana Ranaut's social media posts; Supreme Court quashes PIL seeking censorship

    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor

    Tamil star Siddharth summoned by Chennai Police over offensive Tweet against Saina Nehwal RCB

    Tamil star Siddharth summoned by Chennai Police over offensive Tweet against Saina Nehwal

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan scene helped BMS to spread awareness, Here's how RCB

    Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan scene helped BMS to spread awareness, Here's how

    Recent Stories

    Four Indians, including baby and teen freeze to death near US-Canada border-dnm

    Four Indians, including baby and teen freeze to death near US-Canada border

    PM Modi to interact with DMs on Saturday to take stock of government schemes - DNM

    PM Modi to interact with DMs on Saturday to take stock of government schemes

    China counters India's BrahMos deal, donates military aid to Philippines worth $20 million

    China counters India's BrahMos deal, donates military aid to Philippines worth $20 million

    Goa Election 2022: Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal resigns from BJP, to contest independently - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal resigns from BJP, to contest independently

    UP Election 2022: BJP announces second list of 85 candidates, Cong rebel Aditi Singh fielded from Rae Bareli - DNM

    UP Election 2022: BJP announces second list of 85 candidates, Cong rebel Aditi Singh fielded from Rae Bareli

    Recent Videos

    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon