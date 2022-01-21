Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Sushmita Sen to Bharti Singh and more clicked on January 21

Check out your daily dosage of Bollywood stars' photos. Where and how your favourite celebs were spotted in and around Mumbai on January 21.

Bollywood celebs spotted enjoying Friday with family and friends in and around the city. A few were seen at the studio and some chilling at popular places in Mumbai. Let us take a look at a few celebs here below.

Sushmita Sen was spotted with her daughter, Alisah Sen outside their residence in Bandra. Today, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself with her fans on Instagram.

Rakul Preet Singh was clicked at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai. She was seen in white shirt and light-blue distressed jeans.

Malaika Arora with her son, Arhaan Khan were spotted at a clinic in Bandra, Mumbai. She was last seen as a judge on shows like India’s Best Dancer, India’s Got Talent, and Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja.

Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa were clicked at the Filmcity. Both were seen smiling and posing for the cameras.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have clicked at a store in Mumbai. The lovebirds are all set to feature together for the first time in a short film.

Mika Singh was clicked at a studio in Mumbai. He was seen posing for the shutterbug in a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Mithun Chakraborty was clicked at the Filmcity in Mumbai. He recently recalled his days of struggle at a reality show called Hunarbaaz.Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput posed with Kim Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner; watch