  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city

    First Published Jan 19, 2022, 9:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Your daily dosage of Bollywood stars pictures spotted in the city is right here. Check out your favourite stars snapped in Mumbai on Friday.

     

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city RCB

    From Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan-Arhaan Khan, many celebs were spotted in the city with style. A few were busy doing their work, some spotted outside their gym, and a few were seen chilling with friends.
     

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city RCB

    Arbaaz Khan with son Arhaan Khan were spotted at Olive in Bandra. Both were seen smiling and posing for the cameras.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city RCB

    Sanjay Dutt was clicked at Kalina Airport Mumbai. The actor is currently gearing up for a power-packed 2022, with two films and 3 OTT releases.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city RCB

    Kartik Aaryan was spotted leaving from Sajid Nadiadwala's office in Andheri. He was also spotted playing football with his fans.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city RCB

    Varun Dhawan and his brother Rohit Dhawan were spotted at a funeral ground in Mumbai. The brothers were there for the last rites of their driver, fondly called ‘Manoj Dada’.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city RCB

    Malaika Arora was clicked outside Diva Yoga in Bandra. She was seen in yellow shorts and a grey top; posing and waving for the cameras.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city RCB

    Parineeti Chopra was spotted in Bandra. She is all set to make her small screen debut on an upcoming reality show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan.

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city RCB

    Asim Riaz was spotted at the airport to pick his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The two lovebirds not just posed for the paparazzi but also held hands as they left the airport.
     

    Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city RCB

    Tamanna Bhatia was spotted at Gym in Andheri today. A few weeks ago, she went on a trip to Vaishno Devi with her family.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for Lata Mangeshkar's fans; singer starts taking solid food, but still in ICU RCB

    Good news for Lata Mangeshkar's fans; singer starts taking solid food, but still in ICU

    Hollywood Was this when troubles started in Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet marriage drb

    Was this when troubles started in Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet’s marriage?

    After Rashmika Mandanna, now Vijay Deverakonda hikes his fee for Liger; read this RCB

    After Rashmika Mandanna, now Vijay Deverakonda hikes his fee for Liger; read this

    RIP Andre Leon Talley Vogue former editor at large dies at 73 drb

    RIP Andre Leon Talley: Vogue’s former editor-at-large dies at 73

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know RCB

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP launches scathing attack against Punjab CM over ED raids on his nephew, What if Channi's premises were...-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP slams Punjab CM over ED raids on his nephew, ‘What if Channi’s premises were…’

    Explained Why 5G Internet rollout in US is making airlines and FAA cancel flights

    Explained: Why 5G switch in US is making airlines feel turbulence

    Bizarre incident: Tihar jail inmate swallows mobile phone to avoid getting caught; removed after endoscopy-dnm

    Bizarre incident: Tihar jail inmate swallows mobile phone to avoid getting caught; removed after endoscopy

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi lashes out at Centre, terms ED raid 'a revenge' - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi lashes out at Centre, terms ED raid 'a revenge'

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Arsenal boosted by Thomas Partey's early return, Liverpool waits for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Thomas Partey's early return gives Arsenal midfield boost; Liverpool awaits Salah and Mane

    Recent Videos

    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon