Celebs spotting: Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked in the city

Your daily dosage of Bollywood stars pictures spotted in the city is right here. Check out your favourite stars snapped in Mumbai on Friday.

From Malaika Arora to Arbaaz Khan-Arhaan Khan, many celebs were spotted in the city with style. A few were busy doing their work, some spotted outside their gym, and a few were seen chilling with friends.



Arbaaz Khan with son Arhaan Khan were spotted at Olive in Bandra. Both were seen smiling and posing for the cameras.

Sanjay Dutt was clicked at Kalina Airport Mumbai. The actor is currently gearing up for a power-packed 2022, with two films and 3 OTT releases.

Kartik Aaryan was spotted leaving from Sajid Nadiadwala's office in Andheri. He was also spotted playing football with his fans.

Varun Dhawan and his brother Rohit Dhawan were spotted at a funeral ground in Mumbai. The brothers were there for the last rites of their driver, fondly called ‘Manoj Dada’.

Malaika Arora was clicked outside Diva Yoga in Bandra. She was seen in yellow shorts and a grey top; posing and waving for the cameras.

Parineeti Chopra was spotted in Bandra. She is all set to make her small screen debut on an upcoming reality show Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan.

Asim Riaz was spotted at the airport to pick his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The two lovebirds not just posed for the paparazzi but also held hands as they left the airport.

