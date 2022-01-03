Celebs spotting: Kareena Kapoor to Kajal Aggarwal to Kartik Aaryan and more seen chilling on January 3

Check out your daily dosage of Bollywood stars' photographs. Where and how your Bollywood stars were spotted in Mumbai on January 3.



On January 3, we saw many celebrities chilling with their family and friends. Some were seen at the Mumbai airport, coming and going out of the city and more. Let us look at their fashionable pictures.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi today as they visited father Randhir Kapoor's house in Bandra, Mumbai.

Malaika Arora never has a dull moment when she is around her furry friend Casper. Today they were spotted enjoying evening walk outside their house.

Huma qureshi along with her brother Saqib Salim were spotted at the airport. Both were wearing mask and following COVID 19 protocols.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the gym Juhu in an Orange tank-top and black leggings.She was seen smiling at the paps and posing for them too.

Sanya Malhotra was spotted at the airport in all black. She was last seen in Netflix film Meenakshi Sundereshwar with Abhimanyu Dassani. The movie showed the story of a newly married couple, who try to figure out a long distance relationship.

Nikki Tamboli’s popularity started after her successful appearances in the reality shows like Bigg Boss 15 and KKK 11. Today she was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Kartik Aaryan was spotted playing football at Juhu, Mumbai. The actor is currently riding high these days with the success of his recent Netflix film Dhamaka.