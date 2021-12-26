  • Facebook
    Celeb spotted: Deepika Padukone to John Abraham and more clicked in Mumbai

    First Published Dec 26, 2021, 8:46 PM IST
    Your daily dosage of Bollywood celebs in the city is right here. Check out the pictures of your favourite stars spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.

    Celeb spotted: Deepika Padukone to John Abraham and more clicked in Mumbai

    From Deepika Padukone to Aditya Roy Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut, many celebs were spotted in the city post enjoying Sunday. A few were busy doing their work, but the rest were chilling with friends.

    Celeb spotted: Deepika Padukone to John Abraham and more clicked in Mumbai

    Deepika Padukone was spotted at the recording studio with her bodyguard. She was seen petting a dog and looked like the four legged is enjoying her company.

    Celeb spotted: Deepika Padukone to John Abraham and more clicked in Mumbai

    Aditya Roy Kapoor was spotted at hairstylist Hakim Aalim's salon near Bandra. Both were seen posing for the cameras.

    Celeb spotted: Deepika Padukone to John Abraham and more clicked in Mumbai

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was clicked today at her residence in Mumbai. She was seen getting into her car which was heavily guarded by her bodyguards.

    Celeb spotted: Deepika Padukone to John Abraham and more clicked in Mumbai

    Akshara Haasan was spotted at Silver Beach Cafe in Juhu, Mumbai. She looked super cool in blue denim and gray top.

    Celeb spotted: Deepika Padukone to John Abraham and more clicked in Mumbai

    Bobby Deol was spotted at hairstylist Hakim Aalim's salon near Bandra. Both were seen posing for the cameras.

    Celeb spotted: Deepika Padukone to John Abraham and more clicked in Mumbai

    We all know John Abraham loves riding bikes. Today he was spotted near Bandra where he was greeted by fans. 

