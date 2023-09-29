Britney Spears HOT dance moves in semi-bikini go viral on the internet

In May, it was revealed that Britney Spears had a fetish with knives and that she slept with one under her bed in fear of being re-institutionalised.

American singer Britney Spears shared a hot video of herself dancing to some tunes on her Instagram handle.

In the video, Britney Spears showed her dance moves with knives which caused concerns among her fans.

She also revealed that the knives were fake which her team rented from a shop in LA and requested her fans not to call the police and that she is okay.

She looked hot as she was seen wearing a white bralette with pink undergarments and her hair tied in a messy bun. (watch video)

Britney Spears often shows off her hot body on social media and loves going on the beach wearing different kinds of bikinis.