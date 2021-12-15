Brahmastra motion poster out: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's movie to release on this date

The makers of Brahmastra have released the first motion picture of the film. Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. Check out the photos of the motion poster here.



The makers of Brahmastra have released the motion picture of the movie. It is one of the most-awaited movies. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji unveiled the poster of the film at Thyagraj Stadium Complex in New Delhi. The movie is all set to release on September 09.

The multi-starrer movie was set to release in 2019 but it had got delayed because of summer 2020. It could not come on screens because of the pandemic. Both Ranbir and Ayan were seen thinking about the shooting days and were also interacting with the media.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir and Alia in the lead while Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia play pivotal roles in the film. The film, first of the three-part trilogy, is set to release on September. Also read: Brahmastra: Here's what Karan Johar has to say about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film; check out the post

It was on Tuesday when it was revealed that the team of Brahmastra shall be giving a closer look into Ranbir's Shiva by releasing a motion poster. The poster shall be released at a special event where Alia and Ayan shall be answering questions of fans. Also read: Brahmastra: Here's what Karan Johar has to say about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film; check out the post