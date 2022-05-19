Box Office Report: KGF: Chapter 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Doctor Strange 2, here’s how films performed

The Wednesday box office report is out! From Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness and more, here is how the films performed at the box office on Wednesday.

The box office is looking at several films minting money as each day passes. While some have proved to be game-changers, there are also those films that performed unexpectedly and are sinking ships. The competition at the box office is among Bollywood, Hollywood, South and other regional films. However, the winner of this race always turns out to be Kannada superstar Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. From Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness and more, here is how the films performed at the box office on Wednesday.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Starring Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, the film highlights a serious social issue of female foeticide. But despite this, the film has not been able to leave any special impact on the audience. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film broke at the box office on its first day itself. Made on a budget of about Rs 60 crores, the film has done a business of around Rs 1.20 crores on Wednesday. Since the time of its release, the film has done a business of about Rs 16.39 crores. ALSO READ: Tuesday Box Office Collection: KGF 2 leads ahead of newly released films

KGF: Chapter 2: The film, which has completed one month at the box office, maybe earning at a slow pace, but despite that, it is giving competition to all the films running in the theatres. According to preliminary figures, the film earned around Rs 1.50 crores across the country on Wednesday. With this, the total domestic collection of the film has reached around Rs 846.98 crores. ALSO READ: Monday Box Office Collection: KGF Chapter 2’s OTT release slows business, Jayeshbhai Jordaar fails miserably

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer film is also lagging behind in terms of earnings. The film did a total business of Rs 1.75 crores on Wednesday, out of which the English version earned Rs 1.35 crores while in Hindi, it could earn only about Rs 4 lakhs.

Sarkaru Vaari Pata: Mahesh Babu's Telugu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' has collected Rs 123.07 crore on its seventh day of release. At the same time, the film has done a business of about Rs 2 crore at the box office on Wednesday.

