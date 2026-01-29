Border 2 Day 7 Collection: Sunny Deol’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide
Border 2 continues its dream run at the box office, crossing ₹300 crore worldwide in just seven days, while its impressive domestic earnings bring the Sunny Deol-led film close to recovering its production budget.
How much did Border 2 earn on its 7th day
According to a report from the trade tracking website sacnilk.com, 'Border 2' earned 3.6 crore rupees by 4 PM on its 7th day. The film's pace was a bit slower, but it's expected to hit double-digit earnings once the final numbers are in.
Border 2 First Week Collection
'Border 2' has grossed over 235 crore rupees in its first week. It has now replaced 'Sultan' in the top 10 highest-grossing films of the first week.
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films in the First Week
- Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 433.50 cr
- Jawan: 391.33 cr
- Pathaan: 364.15 cr
- Animal: 338.63 cr
- Stree 2: 307.80 cr
- Gadar 2: 284.63 cr
- KGF 2 (Hindi): 268.63 cr
- Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 247 cr
- War: 238 cr
- Border 2: 235 cr+
'Border 2' Collection Crosses 300 Crore Worldwide
'Border 2's' worldwide box office collection has reached approximately 312.63 crore rupees. Of this, the film earned 36.64 crore rupees from the overseas market and a gross collection of 275.99 crore rupees in India.
'Border 2' falls short of 'Gadar 2'
'Border 2' couldn't beat the first-week earnings of Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' (284.63 cr). It's impossible for 'Border 2' to reach that number in its first week.
How Far is 'Border 2' from Budget Recovery
The war drama 'Border 2', directed by Anurag Singh, was made on a budget of about 275 crore rupees. The film has earned over 235 crore rupees, meaning it has recovered more than 85% of its cost.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.