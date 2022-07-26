Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharti Singh gets trolled as her son, Laksha, dressed up like Arab Sheik holding Hookah

    First Published Jul 26, 2022, 9:16 AM IST

    Laksha was costumed like an Arab Sheik by Bharti Singh for a picture session, but internet users were angered because he was holding a hookah, and she received vicious trolls for it.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Bharti Singh's Instagram

    In April 2022, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed a cute baby boy into the world. They just made the world fall in love with their kid Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa by introducing him to everyone. They lovingly addressed him as "Gola" by his adoptive parents. On Sunday, July 24, Bharti Singh posted a photo of Laksh dressed in Arab garb; however, several online users disapproved of the image and teased her.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Bharti Singh's Instagram

    Bharti, the queen of laughing, posted a photo of their Gola, Laksh, dressed as a sheikh in an Arab outfit. Alongside the picture, she wrote: “Happy sunday Laksh singh limbachiya #ganpatibappamorya #golla #Bhartisingh #haarshlimbachiya”. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Bharti Singh's Instagram

    The cute infant wore an agal with a red and white checkered kaffiyeh. This adorable idiot enjoyed a hookah while sitting on a chair with fluffy bedding. With its adorableness, this little sheikh quickly became popular online and shattered the internet.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Bharti Singh's Instagram

    Her business associates responded to the adorable photo with heartfelt reactions, and some of them, like Kishwer Merchantt, wrote, “CuTie”, Anita Hassanandani commented, “Hahahah loveeeee”. and wrote, “Humara pyara Golu”, “Nazaaar na lg jayeee”, “Love you my sweetest munchkin”.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Bharti Singh's Instagram

    But other online commenters found the image offensive since it showed a hookah next to a baby, so they decided to troll Bharti. One of them wrote, “Abi s bigad rh ho bacha ko * #@bharti.laughterqueen”, another one commented, “Hukka kyu rakha he”. Also Read: (Video) 'Maths makes you retarded,' says Janhvi Kapoor, gets trolled for her remark

    Photo Courtesy: Bharti Singh's Instagram

    Another troll commented, “Baki sab toh thik hai ye hookah kis khusi main rakha hai bhay?” , to this comment two others replied, “Aree apko pta nhi hai bade hoke usse insta pe live aake chaale banane hai isliye abhi se tayari hori”, “ha ab toh aisa hi lagra hai nahi toh kon itne chote bache ko hukka pakdata hai”. Also Read: Mumbai police arrests man who allegedly threatened Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

    Photo Courtesy: Bharti Singh's Instagram

    To make him the prettiest student from Hogwarts, the pair had previously released images of the beautiful munchkin dressed as Harry Potter and dubbed him "Laksh Singh Limbachiya Potter." Also Read: Disha Patani’s 5 hot and sexy looks you can’t miss from Ek Villain Returns promotions

