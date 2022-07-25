Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai police arrests man who allegedly threatened Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

    Hours after an FIR was filed by actor Vicky Kaushal at the Santacruz police station on Monday, Mumbai police arrested the man who allegedly threatened him and Katrina Kaif on social media.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    In a quick response to the FIR that was filed by actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday with the Santacruz police here, Mumbai police have arrested the man who allegedly threatened the actor and his wife Katrina Kaif on social media.

    According to media reports, the accused had been threatening Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for a long time, which led Vicky Kaushal to file a complaint with the Mumbai police on Monday. Hours after the FIR was lodged against an unidentified person under sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, the police, in prompt action, arrested the accused.

    Per media reports, the name of the person who allegedly threatened Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is said to be Manvinder Singh. The accused is reportedly a big fan of Katrina and also wanted to marry the actress. Singh was continuously harassing Katrina on social media for the past few months.

    It is also being reported that Vicky Kaushal tried to talk him out of it but to no avail. However, when both the actors were allegedly issued threats by Singh, the ‘Sardar Uddham’ actor decided upon filing a complaint with Santacruz police here.

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are not the only actors who received theatres in the recent past. In fact, it was Katrina’s 'Tiger 3’ co-star Salman Khan, who had received a death threat after Sidhu Moose Wala’s death on May 29, this year. The security of Salman and his writer-father Salim Khan was enhanced by the Mumbai police after a threatening letter was received by Salim during his morning walk.

    Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently returned from their vacation in the Maldives. The two had gone there to celebrate Katrina’s 40th birthday. They were joined by Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, along with her other friends.

