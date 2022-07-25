Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Video) 'Maths makes you retarded,' says Janhvi Kapoor, gets trolled for her remark

    First Published Jul 25, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    While speaking to a talk show, when Janhvi Kapoor was asked about maths, she said it can make one 'retarded', and social media users were quick to slam her statement.

    Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is frequently the target of trolls, is currently facing backlash over a recent comment she made while promoting her next movie Good Luck Jerry.

    When Janhvi said that arithmetic could cause one to become "retarded" in an interview with Curly Tales, netizens immediately criticised her claim.

    When discussing her least favourite subject as a student, she stated, "I fail to see the purpose. Itna kyun maine sar toda calculator invent ke baad aaj tak maine algebra ka istemaal kiya hi nahi hai (I never used algebra since the invention of calculators, so why did I need to study it so hard). Why did it matter? On the other side, history and literature help you become a sophisticated person. I believe that math simply retards you." (Video)
     

    Reacting to her comment, a social media user tweeted, "Reminds me of Kevin from The Office US. The man could do math when pies were involved but not without them. Similarly, she can probably do math when money or calories are involved but finds it retarded otherwise."
     

    "She could have just said I liked history literature more than maths. But no she had to say 'cultured human' thing. So all doctors engineers or people working in marketing finance or human resources are not cultured because they didn't have literature and history as their core subjects," tweeted another netizen.
     

    Slighted by Janhvi's comment, one more tweeted, "Oh gosh. I'm actually quite offended by this 'cultured human.' Maths gave me (& I'm sure many others) a whole career that we got by our own merit!! Coz 'retards' like us don't have papa's money and a Kapoor surname to hand us our entire future, career and lives on a platter." Also Read: SEXY Video: At 53, Jennifer Lopez looks HOT as she poses naked for her brand 'JLo Body'

     

    Janhvi probably didn't anticipate it. If not, she must have refrained from making such a comment. In related news, her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29, 2022. Aanand L. Rai is the producer and Sidharth Sengupta is the director of the film. Also Read: Akshay Kumar becomes highest taxpayer; netizens troll say, ‘Canada Ka Ticket Kat Jayega’

