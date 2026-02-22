Assi's Box Office Collection (Day 2) According to Sacnilk, 'Assi' grossed ₹1.92 crore and netted ₹1.60 crore in India on its second day. The total occupancy was just 13.2%, which is very low. Pannu's film is still trailing her previous theatrical release, 'Khel Khel Mein,' which netted ₹2.05 crore on its second day.