Tulsi Kumar grabs the fifth position on this richest singers list. She gained massive popularity with the song 'Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein' from the 2010 movie 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'. She stands tall as one of the wealthiest female singers in India today. Reports state she holds a net worth of 210 crore rupees and charges 7 to 10 lakh rupees to record one song.