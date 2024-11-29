Anikha Surendran rings in her 20th birthday in style: SEE viral celebration photos

Anikha Surendran celebrates her 20th birthday. Check photos of the actress' celebration that have gone viral.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

Child artist turned heroine Anikha Surendran's simple yet vibrant 20th birthday celebration photos are trending among fans. Introduced to Tamil cinema by Gautham Vasudev Menon as Ajith's daughter in 'Yennai Arindhaal', her cute performance captivated audiences.

In 'Viswasam', directed by Siva, she again played Ajith's daughter, with Nayanthara as her on-screen mother. Comparisons with Nayanthara arose due to their resemblance, and Anikha's role as young Nayanthara in 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' further boosted it.

article_image2

The father-daughter chemistry between Ajith and Anikha in 'Yennai Arindhaal' was much talked about. She continued her acting journey with films like 'Miruthan' with Jayam Ravi and 'Maamanithan' with Vijay Sethupathi.

After turning 18, she debuted as a heroine in the Telugu film 'Butta Bomma' with Arjun Das, which was well-received. She then starred in the Malayalam film 'Oh My Darling', featuring a lip-lock scene that surprised many.

article_image3

Fans who knew her as a child artist found it difficult to accept this transition, leading to online trolling and criticism. She played a bold character in Hiphop Aadhi's 'PT Sir'.

article_image4

She is currently the female lead in Dhanush's production 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam', starring his nephew, which is awaiting release.

article_image5

Focusing on heroine-centric films, Anikha celebrated her 20th birthday, sharing photos on social media that garnered much attention. She has now officially entered her twenties.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra' friendship hits a rough patch after heated argument [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra’s friendship hits a rough patch after heated argument [WATCH]

Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say RBA

Is Angelina Jolie dating Akala? Here's what British rapper has to say

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned dmn

Kerala: IT raid on Parava Films reveals Rs 60 crore tax evasion, actor-producer Soubin Shahir to be summoned

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on RBA

Sorgavaasal REVIEW: Is RJ Balaji, Selvaraghavan's crime drama worth watching? Read on

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check anr

Mohanlal's mega lineup: Directorial debut film 'Barroz' to release on December 25, four films in 2025; Check

Recent Stories

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: 9 South Indian stars and their highest educational qualifications RBA

Dhanush to Allu Arjun: 9 South Indian stars and their highest educational qualifications

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 years Malappuram anr

Kerala: Black magic practitioner impregnates 19-year-old on pretext of hastening marriage, sentenced to 16 yrs

Was Sambhal violence pre-planned? Masked rioters caught breaking CCTV cameras (WATCH) shk

Was Sambhal violence pre-planned? Masked rioters caught breaking CCTV cameras (WATCH)

Kerala: Violinist Balabhaskar's father claims son was murdered, criticizes investigation dmn

Kerala: Violinist Balabhaskar’s father claims son was murdered, criticizes investigation

Eknath Shinde cancels key meetings, heads to his village amid Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

Eknath Shinde cancels key meetings, heads to his village amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon