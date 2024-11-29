Anikha Surendran rings in her 20th birthday in style: SEE viral celebration photos

Anikha Surendran celebrates her 20th birthday. Check photos of the actress' celebration that have gone viral.

Child artist turned heroine Anikha Surendran's simple yet vibrant 20th birthday celebration photos are trending among fans. Introduced to Tamil cinema by Gautham Vasudev Menon as Ajith's daughter in 'Yennai Arindhaal', her cute performance captivated audiences. In 'Viswasam', directed by Siva, she again played Ajith's daughter, with Nayanthara as her on-screen mother. Comparisons with Nayanthara arose due to their resemblance, and Anikha's role as young Nayanthara in 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' further boosted it.

The father-daughter chemistry between Ajith and Anikha in 'Yennai Arindhaal' was much talked about. She continued her acting journey with films like 'Miruthan' with Jayam Ravi and 'Maamanithan' with Vijay Sethupathi. After turning 18, she debuted as a heroine in the Telugu film 'Butta Bomma' with Arjun Das, which was well-received. She then starred in the Malayalam film 'Oh My Darling', featuring a lip-lock scene that surprised many.

Fans who knew her as a child artist found it difficult to accept this transition, leading to online trolling and criticism. She played a bold character in Hiphop Aadhi's 'PT Sir'.

She is currently the female lead in Dhanush's production 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam', starring his nephew, which is awaiting release.

Focusing on heroine-centric films, Anikha celebrated her 20th birthday, sharing photos on social media that garnered much attention. She has now officially entered her twenties.

