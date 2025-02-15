Ananya Panday’s no-makeup look goes viral– Fans love her effortless glow [PHOTOS]

Ananya Pandey was spotted outside her yoga class without makeup and wearing slippers. Her pictures went viral on social media, with fans praising her simplicity.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 5:02 PM IST

Ananya Pandey in an all-black look.

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey was recently seen outside her yoga class. During this, she was seen in an all-black look.

article_image2

Ananya Pandey without makeup and in slippers.

The special thing was that Ananya was without makeup during this time. At the same time, Ananya was wearing house slippers.

article_image3

Ananya Pandey's viral photos.

In such a situation, these photos of Ananya are going viral on social media. People are saying that they are having trouble recognizing Ananya.

article_image4

Fans admire Ananya Pandey's simplicity.

At the same time, some people are also impressed by Ananya's simplicity. They say that Ananya is quite simple.

article_image5

Ananya Pandey's upcoming films.

Let us tell you that Ananya Pandey will soon be seen in the film 'Chand Mera Dil'. Apart from this, she will also be seen in 'Kesari Chapter 2'.

