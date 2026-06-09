Ameesha Patel has been active in the Bollywood industry for the last 26 years, though she has had few hits. When it comes to her wealth, she owns property worth ₹280 crore. Besides films, she earns crores every month from brand endorsements, stage shows, and her rental properties. Her monthly income is between ₹1 to ₹2 crore, and her annual earnings are around ₹25 crore. She charges ₹50 to ₹80 lakh for a single show.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Takes India to FIFA World Cup 2026 Stage With Explosive Official Anthem ‘Siir Siir’