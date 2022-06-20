Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa's social media posts and trolls

Ajay Devgn talked about his daughter Nysa's early online stardom in the following way: "You can do nothing when times change."

Nysa Devgn, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is already hugely popular online and usually steals the show with her gorgeous photos. The 19-year-old has enormous notoriety thanks to a sizable fan following and devoted fan pages.

She does, however, frequently receive trolling from online users. When asked about Nysa's early exposure to celebrity, Ajay responded that things change and there is nothing that can be done.

"You have nothing you can do when things change. The norm today is social media. There is no way to avoid it. Why should it vary for my children? Indian Express quoted Ajay. He offers some words of wisdom for his kids: "Act morally to develop into a moral person. Maintain your pride while learning to respect others.

Ajay said that because the world is changing, parents must be friendly with their children and that the idea of rigorous parenting is obsolete. Ajay makes care to have a variety of chats with his children to keep them grounded despite their fame.

"Me and Kajol explain to them what is right and wrong and allow them to imbibe things. Of course, they make mistakes, of course they disobey on occasion. When that happens, there are more conversations. Both Kajol and I are grounded as people despite our celebrity status. We want our children to be grounded too," he said.