Aishwarya Rai’s refusal to lock lips in Hollywood: The stars she turned down

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan declined roles in two major Hollywood films due to her discomfort with intimate scenes. These roles later went to Angelina Jolie and Eva Mendes, respectively.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

The personal life of the former Miss World, along with the life of Abhishek, has always been under the radar. In the midst of all, let's recall an instance in which Aishwarya turned down two high-profile Hollywood productions due to her principled views. She refused to participate in the kissing sequences.

Aishwarya carved out a space for herself in the Hollywood film business at the beginning of the 2000s. For those who don't know, she starred in films such as Provoked, Mistress of Spices, and Bride and Prejudice. Two additional films that may have influenced her career were handed to her when she was at the height of her fame.

Aishwarya had rejected two action films, according to media reports, and Charlize Theron and Angelina Jolie were cast instead. She was first selected for the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, in which she would have appeared on screen alongside Brad Pitt.

As a female spy in the film, Aishwarya stated that she felt uneasy performing kissing and other personal moments. Angelina Jolie snatched the film in this manner.

Aishwarya rejected another Hollywood movie, Hanock. She did not do it because she did not want to lock lips with Will Smith. The actress apparently had date problems, according to a story in The Telegraph, which kept her from playing the role alongside Will Smith. Eva Mendes then nabbed the project after she declined it.

