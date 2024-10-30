Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce new: When actress was advised not to lose herself to marriage

In 2007, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot. Read on to find out what transpired during the interview that was a flashback.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage has been a hot topic of conversation for several weeks. There has been conjecture about their reported divorce, stories of them living apart, and infidelity charges. However, the pair has yet to respond to any of these rumours. Despite this, earlier interviews discussing marriage, love, family, and other topics have resurfaced.

article_image2

Another video featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan has become popular on social media. The pair sat together during a press briefing on an occasion years ago.

article_image3

A female journalist said, "We hope we don't lose you to babies and marriage." To this, the actress answered, "Well, I am looking forward to babies. I am enjoying marriage. There's no question of losing oneself." 

article_image4

Abhishek did not respond to the reporter's remarks. He did, however, keep his gaze fixed on his wife while she spoke and smiled slightly. The video has been going viral for quite some time, and in the comments, the actress' admirers appear upset due to the continuous rumours.

article_image5

One individual said, "And then he ruined her." Another person said, "We lost her. She lost herself." A fan wrote, "This is what happens when you marry a below-average insurance man. He is a below-average actor and parent. I'm still shocked at why Ash selected him."

article_image6

In other entertainment news, Abhishek allegedly cheated on Aishwarya with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. However, they are only assumptions with no proof.

article_image7

Besides movies, Abhishek also ventured into sports and is the proud owner of Pro Kabaddi League franchise team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming films are Housefull 5, I Want to Talk, Be Happy, and King. In contrast, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was most recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan II. Since then, the actress has not signed on to any films. 

