Adhyayan Suman talks about his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, says 'I Have Forgotten...'

Bollywood actor Adhayayan Suman discussed his marriage plans, revealing that he hopes to settle down within the next two years. He also talked about his ex-girlfriend without naming Kangana that he had given a “massive closure” to it.

Adhyayan Suman has revealed details regarding his prior connection with Kangana Ranaut. In a recent interview, the actor discussed it without mentioning Kangana but stated that he had reached a "massive closure" on it. Adhyayan said that he had "forgotten" his past and, hence, does not wish to talk about it.

"I don't want to discuss or talk about the person you are referring to because I have forgotten the past. If you're asking, I'm giving you an answer, but I have given a massive closure to this. Life has moved far ahead. It was when I was 20. I am 36 (now)," he told Siddharth Kannan.

"Holding onto the burnt and decomposed pages would be an act of foolishness. They're finished, the entire history has ended. Talking about them, repeating them (is useless). That was a different era when you were younger, it happened, and you moved forward. Life has progressed, people move on, the world moves on," he said.

When asked if he had been unlucky in love, Adhyayan Suman explained that this was not the case. The actor, who will next be seen in Heramandi, also stated that despite experiencing a few heartbreaks, it was all "great" for him. "I genuinely feel, as a performer, maine bahut kuch vaha se seekha hai emotionally apni life me," he stated.

Meanwhile, Adhayayan disclosed his marriage aspirations, stating that he hopes to settle down within the next two years. Yes, I am sure. I'm 36 now. Just zindagi mujhe lag raha hai, ek track pe aani shuru ho chuki hai. [I feel like my life has begun to move in the correct direction.] I would like to marry within the next two years," he remarked.

Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut met on the sets of Mohit Suri's Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2008 and fell in love. They dated for a year before splitting up.