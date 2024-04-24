Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adhyayan Suman talks about his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut, says 'I Have Forgotten...'

    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Adhayayan Suman discussed his marriage plans, revealing that he hopes to settle down within the next two years. He also talked about his ex-girlfriend without naming Kangana that he had given a “massive closure” to it. 

    article_image1

    Adhyayan Suman Kangana Ranaut

    Adhyayan Suman has revealed details regarding his prior connection with Kangana Ranaut. In a recent interview, the actor discussed it without mentioning Kangana but stated that he had reached a "massive closure" on it. Adhyayan said that he had "forgotten" his past and, hence, does not wish to talk about it.

    article_image2

    "I don't want to discuss or talk about the person you are referring to because I have forgotten the past. If you're asking, I'm giving you an answer, but I have given a massive closure to this. Life has moved far ahead. It was when I was 20. I am 36 (now)," he told Siddharth Kannan.

    article_image3

    Adhyayan Suman Kangana Ranaut

    "Holding onto the burnt and decomposed pages would be an act of foolishness. They're finished, the entire history has ended. Talking about them, repeating them (is useless). That was a different era when you were younger, it happened, and you moved forward. Life has progressed, people move on, the world moves on," he said.

    article_image4

    Adhyayan Suman Kangana Ranaut

    When asked if he had been unlucky in love, Adhyayan Suman explained that this was not the case. The actor, who will next be seen in Heramandi, also stated that despite experiencing a few heartbreaks, it was all "great" for him. "I genuinely feel, as a performer, maine bahut kuch vaha se seekha hai emotionally apni life me," he stated.

    article_image5

    Meanwhile, Adhayayan disclosed his marriage aspirations, stating that he hopes to settle down within the next two years. Yes, I am sure. I'm 36 now. Just zindagi mujhe lag raha hai, ek track pe aani shuru ho chuki hai. [I feel like my life has begun to move in the correct direction.] I would like to marry within the next two years," he remarked.

    article_image6

    Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut met on the sets of Mohit Suri's Raaz: The Mystery Continues in 2008 and fell in love. They dated for a year before splitting up.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: Cyber Cell files FIR against X (Twitter) user, investigation started RBA

    Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: Cyber Cell files FIR against X (Twitter) user, investigation started

    What is Intermittent Fasting? Here are benefits, strategies and foods to eat during the day RBA

    What is Intermittent Fasting? Here are benefits, strategies and foods to eat during the day

    Varun Dhawan turns 37, Gigi Hadid to creepy gesture towards Janhvi Kapoor, 10 times the actor made headlines RKK

    Varun Dhawan turns 37, Gigi Hadid to creepy gesture towards Janhvi Kapoor, 10 times the actor made headlines

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Mohanlal dancing on his song, calls him 'OG Zinda Banda' and invites him over dinner RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Mohanlal dancing on his song, calls him 'OG Zinda Banda' and invites him over dinner

    Oru Anveshanathinte Thudakkam: Babu Namboothiri set to comeback in Malayalam movie after long gap rkn

    Oru Anveshanathinte Thudakkam: Babu Namboothiri set to comeback in Malayalam movie after long gap

    Recent Stories

    Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru on April 24 see timings What is the rare celestial event? Why does it happen? gcw

    Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru today: What is the rare celestial event? Why does it happen?

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru gears up for voting on April 26 with enhanced security measures vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Bengaluru gears up for voting on April 26 with enhanced security measures

    EXPLAINED What is Inheritance Tax? Why was it abolished in 1985?

    EXPLAINED: What is Inheritance Tax? Why was it abolished in 1985?

    Petrol diesel price on April 24: How much does it cost in your city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 24: How much does it cost in your city?

    Kerala: KSEB simplifies service connection process; requires only 2 documents; Check rkn

    Kerala: KSEB simplifies service connection process; requires only 2 documents; Check

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon