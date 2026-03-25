Abhishek Bachchan urged creators to be original at the Critics' Choice Awards 2026, reflecting on the evolving roles of creators and critics. 'Homebound' was the big winner, securing four awards, including Best Film and Best Director.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan discussed the evolving relationship between creators and audiences in today's digital age. He stressed the need for originality and uniqueness, highlighting how everyone now has a platform to share their opinions. Speaking candidly at the Critics' Choice Awards (CCA) 2026, Bachchan questioned the evolving role of critics, highlighting the shift in the way content is consumed today. "We see millions of reels every day where creators perform. They perform our dialogues, our dances, our action, our comedy. Many a time, as good, if not better than the original. They are empowered enough today to think they are as good as their heroes, their idols," he said, raising a thought-provoking question about the changing relationship between creators, critics, and audiences.

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"Why should a newspaper editor or a channel executive employ you as their in-house critic, as opposed to who?.......What do we need to do, or be, in order to stand out from the crowd? How to ensure that we are the most deserving candidate to be chosen to act in a film, or to be an in-house film critic? Let's see. Be original. Be unique. Offer a perspective or performance that nobody else is able to do. Please pardon my cynical and slightly disgruntled side. Humour me. Be original," he said in a release.

Abhishek Bachchan on Embracing Criticism

Opening his address by acknowledging criticism as a crucial part of his career, Bachchan shared that his perspective on critics has evolved over the years. "I think we often misunderstand criticism. We tend to see it as something negative, but it shouldn't be. I work in a commercial art form, and if I expect people to spend their time and money on my films, then I am answerable to them. I am open to scrutiny, to judgement, and to criticism."

"Early in my career, I didn't always feel this way. Like most actors, I believed everything would work out perfectly. But when reality hits, it hits hard. I went through phases of denial, where I felt critics didn't understand my work or weren't qualified to judge it. Over time, I realised I was looking at it the wrong way. I began to see that critics are not my opponents. They know the way. If I believe I know how to drive, then why not listen, learn, and improve? Their feedback helped me build my journey as an actor. Only a fool would ignore that," he added.

8th Critics' Choice Awards: A Pan-Indian Celebration

According to the release, the Film Critics Guild, in partnership with WPP Motion Entertainment, revealed the winners of the 8th Critics' Choice Awards 2026, celebrating outstanding achievements in Indian cinema, web series, documentaries, and short films. Now in its eighth edition, the Critics' Choice Awards distinguish themselves with a pan-Indian approach, recognizing talent across various languages, regions, and formats. The awards were judged by a panel of 56 top critics from print, digital, radio, and broadcast media. The ceremony underscored a significant shift in Indian storytelling, where independent films, streaming series, and fresh voices are leading the cultural conversation. One of the standout moments of the evening was the introduction of a newly redesigned Critics' Choice Awards trophy, symbolizing the event's updated visual identity.

"Homebound" Dominates with Four Awards

"Homebound" claimed the most awards of the night, sweeping four major categories, including Best Film, Best Director (Neeraj Ghaywan), Best Actor (Vishal Jethwa), and Best Supporting Actress (Shalini Vatsa). This recognition highlighted the film's critical success in both its narrative and performances.

Winners List from the Critics' Choice Awards 2026:

Short Films:

Best Film: Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)

Best Director: Apurva Bardapurkar for Maaybaapache Aashirwaad

Best Actor: Sunny Hinduja for That's A Wrap

Best Actress: Sheeba Chaddha for Nighiyaan Chhavan (Warm Shadows)

Best Writing: Apurva Bardapurkar for Maaybaapache Aashirwaad

Best Cinematography: Saurabh Suman for Aasmaani Jhoola

Web Series:

Best Web Series: Black Warrant

Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair, and Ambiecka Pandit for Black Warrant

Best Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for Paatal Lok S2

Best Actress: Monika Panwar for Khauf

Best Supporting Actor: Rahul Bhat for Black Warrant

Best Supporting Actress: Tillotama Shome for Paatal Lok S2

Best Writing: Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay for Black Warrant

Feature Films:

Best Film: Homebound

Best Director: Neeraj Ghaywan for Homebound

Best Actor: Vishal Jethwa for Homebound

Best Actress: Priyanka Bose for Agra

Best Supporting Actor: Pasupathy for Bison Kaalamaadan

Best Supporting Actress: Shalini Vatsa for Homebound

Best Writing: Rohan Parashuram Kanawade for Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears)

Best Cinematography: Sunil Borkar for Jugnuma (The Fable)

Best Editing: Chaman Chakko for Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Gender Sensitivity Award:

Sthal (A Match)

Documentary:

Best Documentary: I, Poppy

Special Award:

Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema: Farida Jalal

Winners' Reactions

Veteran actor Farida Jalal, who was honored with the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award, expressed her gratitude, saying, "I am truly humbled. No matter how much you give to your work, the sense of fulfilment comes with such recognition."

Neeraj Ghaywan, winner of the Best Director award for Homebound, shared, "Film criticism pushes us to learn, reflect, and do better. This award truly means a lot to me and the entire Homebound team."

Jaideep Ahlawat, honored with the Best Actor award for Paatal Lok S2, added, "Being recognized by critics, who understand and engage with cinema at such a deep level, means a lot to me."

(ANI)