Priyanka Chopra remembers the first time she wore her mangalsutra; watch

In the latest video, Priyanka Chopra has spoken about how she felt when she wore mangalsutra for the first time after her wedding with Nick Jonas in the year 2018.

Actor Priyanka Chopra recalls the moment when she wore mangalsutra for the first time. In a video that the actor shared on her social media, she is seen talking about the way she felt when she first wore her mangalsutra. Priyanka Chopra begins talking about how special it was for her when she first wore it because she had grown up with the idea of what it (mangalsutra) meant.

She further goes on to say that as a modern woman, she understands the “repercussions of what it means”, questions herself whether she likes the idea of wearing it or if it’s too patriarchal.

The Matrix Resurrections actor further said in the video that she comes from a generation that is in the middle which maintains the tradition but also knows who they are and what they stand for. “We'll see the next generation of girls might do differently,” said, Priyank Chopra.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra completed three years of their marriage last month in December. They got married at Jodhpur’s Ummaid Bhawan Palace in the year 2018. Their royal wedding, held in Rajasthan, was attended by their loved ones.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra opened up about the rumours that did rounds regarding her split with hubby Nick Jonas. Addressing the rumours, Priyanka had said that the rumours left her “feeling blue”, even though she understood that those were nothing but a ‘professional hazard’.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ that hit the theatres on December 24. 2021. She was featured alongside actors Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and others. Speaking of her Bollywood projects, she will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s all-girls film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. The movie also stars actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to go on the floors soon and is expected to be released in the year 2023.