Are you missing Malaika Arora? Here are some throwback pictures of the stylish diva

Here are some sizzling pictures, a look at some of her most fashionable and seductive outfits that we'll never forget.



We'll never forget their cool and sizzling glances. Malaika Arora was involved in an accident earlier this month. We've got some of her most gorgeous photos if you're missing her!



Malaika Arora has been missing since the day she was involved in an accident earlier this month. Her car met with an accident with two other cars.



Malaika posted a photo of herself today with the caption 'Healing'. Even though nothing serious occurred to her, she was resting from the accident at home.



In truth, she had taken a low-key approach to social networking. We've got exactly the thing for you if you're missing her.

In one of her latest pictures, Malaika was seen in a black spaghetti top and is pouting in the sun.

Here are some of her most fashionable ensembles. She looks so gorgeous and stylish. Malaika is generally pretty active on social media.

Malaika Arora enjoys more than 15 million followers on Instagram. At the age of 48, she can easily give competition to the young actress in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora just returned to India from a short trip to the United States and met her son Arhaan Khan. Both were seen spending time on New York City streets.

Talking about Malaika's personal life she is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. They made their romance public in 2019, and since then, they've shared a slew of love-filled photos with each other on social media.