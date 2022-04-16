Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you missing Malaika Arora? Here are some throwback pictures of the stylish diva

    First Published Apr 16, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    Here are some sizzling pictures, a look at some of her most fashionable and seductive outfits that we'll never forget.
     

    We'll never forget their cool and sizzling glances. Malaika Arora was involved in an accident earlier this month. We've got some of her most gorgeous photos if you're missing her!
     

    Malaika Arora has been missing since the day she was involved in an accident earlier this month. Her car met with an accident with two other cars. 
     

    Malaika posted a photo of herself today with the caption 'Healing'. Even though nothing serious occurred to her, she was resting from the accident at home. 
     

    In truth, she had taken a low-key approach to social networking. We've got exactly the thing for you if you're missing her.

    In one of her latest pictures, Malaika was seen in a black spaghetti top and is pouting in the sun. Also Read: Esha Gupta shows off her perfectly toned abs in her latest Instagram pictures

    Here are some of her most fashionable ensembles. She looks so gorgeous and stylish. Malaika is generally pretty active on social media.

    Malaika Arora enjoys more than 15 million followers on Instagram. At the age of 48, she can easily give competition to the young actress in Bollywood.

    Meanwhile, Malaika Arora just returned to India from a short trip to the United States and met her son Arhaan Khan. Both were seen spending time on New York City streets.

    Talking about Malaika''s personal life she is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. They made their romance public in 2019, and since then, they've shared a slew of love-filled photos with each other on social media. Also Read: IPL 2022: GT's Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's 7 steamy bikini pictures

    The actress was most recently seen in Season 2 of the reality programme India's Best Dancer on the work front. Also Read: (Video) Kim Kardashian sex tape: Did Kim fake son Saint seeing her leaked tap

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga RBA

    BTS's J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon RBA

    What to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime? KGF 2, RRR to stream soon

    Jennifer Lopez engagement ring: Check out her ring; actress seen kissing Ben Affleck RBA

    Jennifer Lopez engagement ring: Check out her ring; actress seen kissing Ben Affleck

    Liked Yash's KGF Chapter 2 spectacular visuals? Know how a cement godown worker turns into a cinematographer YCB

    Liked Yash's KGF Chapter 2 spectacular visuals? Know how a cement godown worker turns into a cinematographer

    KGF Chapter 2: Kili Paul wears a suit and lip-syncs Yash's violent dialogue - gps

    KGF Chapter 2: Kili Paul wears a suit and lip-syncs Yash's violent dialogue

    Recent Stories

    2nd Russia-made S-400 Triumf missile system is on its way to India

    2nd Russia-made S-400 Triumf missile system is on its way to India

    PM Modi unveils 108 ft Hanuman statue in Gujarat s Morbi as part of Hanumanji Char Dham gcw

    PM Modi unveils 108 ft Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi as part of 'Hanumanji Char Dham'

    Apple iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies All about it gcw

    iPhone 14 likely to have satellite connectivity for emergencies; All about it

    BTS J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga RBA

    BTS's J-Hope poses with Lady Gaga at Las Vegas concert; ARMYs goes gaga

    Man kisses deadly King Cobra on its head; find out what happens next - gps

    Watch: Man kisses deadly King Cobra on its head; find out what happens next

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon