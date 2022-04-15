Urfi Javed gets trolled for wearing 'hot' pink bikini during Ramzan (Video)

TV actress Urfi Javed flaunts her perfect hourglass figure in a pink bikini. However, many bashed her for wearing exposing outfit during the holy month of Ramzan



Urfi Javed has once again captured viewers' attention with her latest video from her recent bikini shoot. While the TV actress looked stunning in her bright pink bikini, many netizens were disappointed by her decision to show off her body during Ramzan.



Urfi, who gained fame after appearing on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, now leads the social media world with her provocative design choices. However, given the holy month of Ramzan, many social media users trolled and took a dig at her outfit.



Urfi Javed recently posted a few pictures and a video on Instagram to surprise her followers. She was seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a neon pink bikini as she groves to singer Naika's song 'Sauce' in the video released by the Bigg Boss star. (Video)



The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wore very little makeup and a gorgeous yellow flower on the left side of her hair to compliment her appearance.



Urfi Javed captioned her video: "They throwing shade cuz they see me on top!!”. This made many netizens troll Urfi brutally. Taking it to the comment sections a user wrote, “Ramzan mai ye besharmi……thuuu” Also Read: Urfi Javed’s revealing safety pin dress is hot or not? See pics