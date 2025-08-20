7 Bollywood Romantic movies for date night; Check here
Romantic OTT Movies: Check out some of the best romantic movies available on OTT platforms. From Jab We Met to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, this list has something for everyone
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Released in 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starred Shahrukh Khan and Kajol. Made on a budget of 40 crores, it earned 102.5 crores at the box office. Watch it on Prime Video.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Made on a budget of 10 crores, it earned 46.86 crores. Watch it on Prime Video.
Jab We Met
Released in 2007, Jab We Met starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Made on a budget of 15 crores, it earned around 50 crores. Watch it on Jio Hotstar.
Love Aaj Kal
Released in 2009, Love Aaj Kal was made on a budget of 35 crores and earned well at the box office. Watch it on Jio Hotstar and Netflix.
Aashiqui 2
Released in 2013, Aashiqui 2 starred Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Made on a budget of 15 crores, it earned 78 crores. Watch it on Prime Video.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a superhit. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, it earned 188.57 crores in India on a 40 crore budget. Watch it on Prime Video.
Tamasha
Released in 2015, Tamasha starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Made on a budget of 87 crores, it earned 61.23 crores in India. However, it's loved on OTT. Watch it on Netflix.