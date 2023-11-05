Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma showed couple goals

    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    As Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli turns 35 today, let us have a look at a few times he and his wife Anushka Sharma displayed couple goals. 

    article_image1

    Ever since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in 2017, the two have been one of the most loved couples. 

    article_image2

    Virat and Anushka stole hearts when they shared a cute selfie where the two were seen smiling at the camera. 

    article_image3

    The couple looked stunning as they posed together while Anushka wore an orange dress and Virat took the all-black look. 

    article_image4

    Uff!! I skipped a heartbeat, did you? The duo looked gorgeous as they conducted a pre-photoshoot for an event. 

    article_image5

    The way they look at each other is something everyone desires for. As the two couldn't stop from looking at each other, so couldn't we. 

    article_image6

    Spending time, laughing, and talking is a very important part of any relationship, and hence the two proved how much they are into each other. 

